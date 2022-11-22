Djokovic overcomes drama to headline tennis in 2022 | Tennis news

Prior to the ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic had played just 10 discounted Laver Cup tour events this year. He was expelled from one country, denied entry to another. His only Grand Slam win of the season yielded no ranking points. Nevertheless, the Serbian qualified with the best eight players for the season finale in Turin. And signed off to win it.

Welcome to Djoker’s theater of the bizarre. There are few owners like him. Djokovic tied Roger Federer’s tally of six ATP Finals titles by beating Norwegian Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3 in the final on Sunday. He dropped only one set tiebreak during the week against Daniil Medvedev, contradicting his tournament placement of No. 7 and world No. 8 ranking.

The title pushed Djokovic up three places in the standings on Monday, but even the four above him are likely to agree that he was the player to beat, especially in the second half of the season.

After returning to the tour a few months after his Wimbledon title, Djokovic won three of the four tournaments he entered, losing only a three-set final to Holger Rune at the Paris Masters. In total, Djokovic has won five titles this season, matched by World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic has a 42-7 win-loss record, a better percentage than Alcaraz and the best of any player this year.

I always see myself as the best player in the world,” said Djokovic after his title in Turin. “I have that mentality and that approach. No matter who’s over the net, no matter what the surface is, no matter what season it is.

Regardless of vaccination status oh wait.

We don’t have to go back. We know what happened, Djokovic said.

It’s worth going back to what else was there for the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

Djokovic flew to Australia early this year with the title of three-time defending champion and an exemption for being unvaccinated. What followed was drama at its peak: Djokovic was interrogated for hours at the airport, placed in a detention center, forced to fight in court to stay on land before being sensationally deported.

That happened less than 24 hours before his title defense at Melbourne Park, where Djokovic is often an unstoppable beast. His anti-vaccine stance would bite him all season long. The Serb was unable to enter the US in March to play the hard court tournaments in Indian Wells, California or Miami because the country mandated vaccination. It remained that way for several months later, forcing Djokovic to miss the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, the National Bank Open in Canada and the US Open in New York.

That’s many tournaments and two Grand Slams not played due to his vaccination status, and many ranking points dropped despite defending his Wimbledon title (the Slam was stripped of ranking points due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players).

Alcaraz is number 1, I think with a bit of a star next to his name, said Matthew Ebden, who joined Djokovic on this Wimbledons honorary board as men’s doubles champion, in a chat via Zoom.

I mean, Novak was successfully world No. 1, defended his Wimbledon crown and went from No. 1 to No. 7 because of points politics. Of course that was ridiculous. He was probably the favorite for the US Open.

I think it’s pretty clear that he’s the best player in the world right now. Everyone on the tour basically still considers Novak to be the number 1 in the world. Potentially in the next 3-6 months, Novak could be back there after all, added the Australian doubles world number 26 and former top-40 singles pro who will be in India next month for the Tennis Premier League.

Generation change? Not yet

Which brings us to an oft-repeated question: Has the generational shift finally taken shape?

Yes, it feels like people have been talking about that for 10 years! Ebden chuckled.

It kind of happened with the help of some external circumstances, but I can’t say it’s completely happened until now.

Rafael Nadal, 36, made that remarkable comeback with victory at the Australian Open and another French Open. On the other side of the age stick, Alcaraz, 19, capped off a breathtaking breakthrough season that saw him win five titles with US Open glory. Ruud, 23, made it to the finals in Paris and New York. Felix-Auger Aliassime, 22, climbed a career-high No. 6 in the world with four titles to boot. Rune, 19, won three titles, including a Masters.

It’s true that these super young guys are popping up now, where probably five years ago someone thought maybe it was (Grigor) Dimitrov or (Dominic) Thiem or (Alexander) Zverev doing it. But now it’s the guys younger than them, Alcaraz, (Jannik) Sinner, Felix who go the extra mile and win those big Masters or Slams or get close to the top rankings. It’s exciting for the game.