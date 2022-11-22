Low crowds for AUS vs ENG ODIs: Is cricket really dying in Australia?

Cricket news: Low crowd for AUS vs ENG ODIs: Is cricket dying in Australia? | Reasons for Low Crowds in AUS vs ENG ODIs

Like many white-ball internationals, the Australia-England three-match ODI series has come, gone and no one will remember next week. It’s a problem that plagues the international game, with a concerted effort by administrators to land as many matches as humanly possible to bring in broadcasting money.

However, as the situation in Australia shows, it is a strategy that needs to be changed. Captains are rotated to manage the workload, while fans pick and choose which matches to watch as the season is now filled with a plethora of white ball matches.

After little crowd for Australia matches in the T20 World Cup, the hosts embarked on a contextless, meaningless series of friendlies against an England side who had won the flagship T20 trophy just days earlier. Such matches are not good for ODI cricket, especially given the format fights hard to survive alongside Test cricket and the continued rise of T20 leagues around the world.

15,428 turned up at the 53,500 capacity Adelaide Oval for the first ODI. 16,993 walked through the gates of the 48,000 seat Sydney Cricket Ground two days later. This pressure is taken into account not bad in some corners (rightly so) is a wake-up call for Cricket Australia. Like the 4,000 that were at the 100,000 capacity MCG for the start of the third game where you could hear the echo of bat on ball in cover.

Does this mean cricket is dying (or dead) in Australia? Not quite. It is important to understand some key factors before passing judgment on the state of affairs in this country.

1. Cricket is very seasonal in Australia

Australian fans are creatures of habit. Over the years, the international season would begin in mid-November with a test match at the Gabba. There was always a run-up to the new cricket summer. The anticipation was widespread, often meeting strong Brisbane audiences and many Channel 9 viewers.

But since Cricket Australias $1.2 billion harmful rights deal in 2018, the schedule is everywhere. This year started the season with ODIs in the north against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in August and September. Then on a Wednesday evening at the Gold Coast, a T20 International against the West Indies was played in front of empty stands. A lot of fans didn’t even know the game was on.

Instead of focusing on the fans, CA’s long-term view of the game was blocked by the dollar signs in front of their eyes. By the end of November, Australia has already played nine ODIs (against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, England) and eight T20Is (against West Indies, England, India), all stuck behind a paywall. This is in addition to a full T20 World Cup.

2. Unfair to compare crowds to days gone by

It’s human nature to look forward to things that don’t happen very often. That’s not the case with the cricket calendar, which is packed to the brim with many matches that don’t mean much.

In the past, so 15-20 years ago, there were 5-7 Tests and the famous ODI tri-series. Now there’s the desire to cram white-ball internationals for the end of November (and into February as well), have 1-2 Test series and a massive, reduced-quality Big Bash League that will last much of the season.

The result is that the number of visitors is spread over a much larger number of matches. For example, instead of a BBL match in Sydney, a fan can choose to go to a Test Day, One Day Match or T20 International at any time during the season. Supporters still show up, but they are spread out over a wider range of matches.

Couple this with the cost of living in Australia right now, and expecting fans to show up for every game is unrealistic.

We’ve come from a T20 World Cup in a one-day series of three matches in five Tests, the WBBL are going to the final right now, then you have BBL, we’re going to India for Tests and white-ball, the girls have a T20 World Cup in IPL. There’s a game of cricket every day of the week, Mitchell Starc said.

I think I can see both sides of it. How do you ask people to spend $400-500 three days a week on a day of cricket? It’s a busy schedule for players and staff and fans.

3. Get matches back on Free-to-Air

According to Dan Brettig in his piece for The Sydney Morning Herald, around 500,000 viewers in Kayo and Foxtel tuned in for the second Australia-England ODI. Such a number is quite significant for what is effectively an international friendly, especially when many fans struggle to keep up with the schedule with matches locked behind a paywall.

So the key for Cricket Australia is to get white-ball internationals back on free television and drive viewership to over a million, as was the case for 2018.

Three-pronged plan for Cricket Australia to revive home season

The next broadcast deal is scheduled for 2023 and beyond. Who gets the rights and for how much is a completely different topic.

However, to revive the season and boost engagement again, CA needs to implement these three things:

Go back to a short, sharp Big Bash League. Due to the emergence of other leagues around the world and the overcrowded international schedule, the best players are often unavailable. Start the season with a Gabba Test match. Focus on a strong period from November to February.

Making these three major changes will allow fans to appreciate the matches and, more importantly, know when the matches start.

