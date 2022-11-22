Air Force Mens Tennis Announce Spring 2023 Schedule





USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force men’s tennis has released the spring 2023 schedule, announced today by the head coach Dan Oosterhous . The Falcons host 14 home games. “We have put together a very strong spring program that will put our team to the test and if we come out of the fall with good results we will be ready for the challenge,” said Oosterhous. “Our out-of-conference spring games will give us the preparation we need to pursue our goal of winning the Mountain West.” Air Force will begin hosting seven of the first eight games, with the lone road race in Denver on February 3. The Falcons open against Rice on Jan. 20, then a weekend with Montana on Jan. 27, East Tennessee State Jan. 28 and Abilene Christian Jan. 29. Following the Denver game, the Falcons will host Montana State on February 4 and a Saturday doubleheader with Metro State on February 11. The weekend of February 17-18, the Falcons travel to Orlando Fla., to face North Florida on February 17 and the Navy on February 18. Both games will take place at the USTA Center. Air Force opens March with Idaho on March 2 and Tennessee State and Chicago State on March 4. The Falcons head out the following weekend with a March 10 game in Northern Arizona, followed by a March 12 game in Grand Canyon. The Falcons open Mountain West and play in Nevada on March 24. After receiving Drake on April 1, the Falcons will receive New Mexico on April 2. The Air Force travels to Utah State on April 6 and to Boise State on April 8. The Falcons will play a non-conference game against Omaha in Denver on April 15. The Falcons close out the regular season at home with UNLV on April 20 and San Diego State on April 22. The Mountain West Championships will be held April 26-28 in Las Vegas. Air Force Men’s Tennis – 2023 Spring Schedule Date – Opponent

January 20 – RICE

January 27 – MONTANA

28 Jan. – STATE OF EAST TENNESSEE

January 29 – ABILENE CHRISTIAN February 3 – in Denver

February 4 – THE STATE OF MONTANA

February 11 – METRO STATE (Doubleheader) February 17 vs. North Florida (USTA Center – Orlando, FL)

Feb 10, 18 v Marine (USTA Center – Orlando, FL)

Mar. 2 – IDAHO

March 4 – TENNESSEE STATE

March 4 – STATE OF CHICAGO March 10 – in Northern Arizona

March 12 – in the Grand Canyon

March 24 – in Nevada*

April 1 – DRAKE

April 2 – NEW MEXICO* April 6 – in the state of Utah*

April 8 – Boise State*

April 15 – vs. Omaha (Denver)

April 20 – UNLV*

April 22 – STATE OF SAN DIEGO* April 26-28 – MW Championships (Las Vegas, NV)

Indoor games BOLD CAPS * Indicates Mountain West competition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goairforcefalcons.com/news/2022/11/21/mens-tennis-air-force-mens-tennis-announces-2023-spring-schedule The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos