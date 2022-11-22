Sports
Novak Djokovic’s dream week at ATP Finals could signal return to dominance in 2023 and Australian Open
‘He’s getting better’ – Ivanisevic warns Djokovic’s rivals
Djokovic has admitted that the emotional and mental scars of everything that happened in Australia took him months to recover from. He won in Rome, but it probably wasn’t until Wimbledon that Djokovic looked close to his best again. In recent months he has taken it to the next level.
“It looks like he’s in a great place both physically and mentally,” Casper Ruud said of Djokovic ahead of the final in Turin.
Djokovic made a flying start on his return to the ATP Tour after the Laver Cup, winning in Tel Aviv and Astana and reaching the final in Paris. But the ATP Finals felt like a statement week. Against the best in the world, apart from the injured Alcaraz, Djokovic challenged everyone to the sword. Stefanos Tsitsipas was defeated in straight sets, Andrey Rublev in 69 minutes, Daniil Medvedev gave it all but lost in a grueling three-hour battle, Taylor Fritz fell in two tie-breakers, Ruud didn’t create a break point opportunity in the final.
Djokovic has now won the ATP Finals six times, as many as Roger Federer. At five years old, he is the oldest ever winner of the tournament. He talked about evolving with extra wisdom and experience after his semi-final win. But physically, Djokovic doesn’t seem to age on the pitch. He looks as agile as ever, serves great and is still able to punch through shots with power
I like that I was able to win against Medvedev after a very long battle, and come back the next day after not too much time to recover, and win another tight match against Fritz in straight sets, he said afterwards. That’s something that, in a way, has defined my career over the years.
One thing that has defined many of the greats is that matches feel inevitable. Whether it’s a routine walk or a brave fight from behind, victory always seems likely from any position. After a rocky year, Djokovic is starting to look unavoidable again.
He started the ATP Finals with 35 straight holds against the best players in the world. When Medvedev served for the game, he broke. Against Fritz, he played hugely in the big moments, winning the crucial points in both the tiebreaks and the break to stay in the second set.
According to Tennis Insights, Djokovic’s shot quality during the semifinals was 8.0 on his forehand and 7.9 on his backhand. In the first tiebreak those numbers rose to 9.6 and 8.4, and in the second set-set tiebreak the forehand went up again to 8.9. In the final, he won the crucial point to break to take the first set after a long rally.
Djokovic is in top form just in time for a return to Australia.
What reception the nine-time champion gets in Melbourne is uncertain, but he should be the strong favorite to win the tournament and tie with Nadal on 22 majors.
It was right to wonder from time to time this year whether Djokovic’s vaccination decision would ultimately cost him at the Grand Slam race, whether he wouldn’t be able to play two of the four 2022 Grand Slams, and perhaps be a little undercooked for the French Open, would be something he would regret one day. While the guard is definitely changing, it’s not hard to imagine Djokovic winning at least two Slams again next year.
Djokovic: ‘My mentality is to win every match’ after epic battle with Medvedev
He looks as motivated as ever, as flexible and mobile as ever, and as strong as ever.
The fire within still seems to burn, perhaps even stronger after all that has happened this year. There was something telling about the way Djokovic persevered against Medvedev in his last round-robin match, even though it meant nothing (apart from ranking points) and he was seemingly struggling physically. Even when Medvedev served for the game, Djokovic didn’t budge. It was a game he so desperately wanted to win.
He really left it out there, even if he didn’t have to, world No. 5 Daniela Hantuchova said after the match. But maybe he felt he did. Perhaps Djokovic feels he has a point to prove, and that could be a problem for the rest of the tour in the coming year.
