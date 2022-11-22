Teen wake name benefits from Project Cricket Gear





WAKENAAM teenager Cyanna Retemiah, who was recently selected for the West Indies under-19 training squad to tour India but was not selected for the tour group, is determined to keep working hard on her game. She is the latest recipient of a pair of cricket boots, compliments of Project Cricket Gear, a joint initiative between Kishan Das of the US and Anil Beharry, former Berbice all-rounder and current Director of the Guyana Cricket Board. In a simple ceremony held recently, Retemia expressed her gratitude for the initiative and pledged to keep working hard on her game and make herself and others proud. The rounded athlete is a four-time national cycling champion who led her County in youth cricket and represented Guyana. She also passed five subjects at CXC. The project sponsors are happy to be part of the development of young Retemia and all other young and talented cricketers in Guyana. The sum of $20,000 was also donated to this initiative by a friend of cricket who requested that his name not be disclosed. The total number of cricket-related items collected so far is: $29,000 in cash, two trophies, 12 cricket boots, 20 pairs of batting pads, 25 bats, 17 pairs of batting gloves, 20 thigh guards, one pair of wicket holding pads, three arm guards, two boxes, six cricket bags and three helmets. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth of equipment was donated by former national wicket-keeper/batsman, Sheik Mohamed. To date, 44 young players from all three provinces of Guyana have already benefited from three junior gear bags, two trophies, three arm guards, 17 bats, two boxes, three helmets, 13 pairs of cricket boots, 10 pairs of batting pads, one thigh guard, one bat rubber and 12 pairs of batting gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area have received two used bats. The Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also each received a box of red cricket balls, while RHCCCC received two boxes, 15 white cricket shirts, a pair of junior batting pads, a pair of wicket gloves and a set of stumps and bails. The Essequibo Cricket Board and the City of Lethem also benefited. Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of charge to young and promising cricket players in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent is spotted across the country and club leaders also help identify it. Progressive and well-run clubs will also benefit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guyanachronicle.com/2022/11/22/wakenaam-teenager-benefits-from-project-cricket-gear/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos