Highlights | IND VS NZ, 3rd T20: India wins series as match ends in draw due to rain | Cricket news

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Hardik Pandya’s Team India will attempt to claim the series in the third and final T20I against New Zealand at McLean Park, Napier on Tuesday. Stand-in New Zealand captain Tim Southee won the coin toss and opted to bat first, with both sides making one substitution in the Playing XI each.

After the first match of the series was wiped out, Team India bounced back with a thumping 65-point victory over the Blackcaps in the second match. Suryakumar Yadav continued his purple patch in the international T20Is as he scored his second ton in the shortest form of the match. Another major positive from the second game for India was the bowling of Deepak Hooda and Yuzvendra Chahal. The Indian leg spinner took the vital wickets in the second game, while Deepak, who did not bowl in the T20 World Cup 2022, proved he can also bowl and take wickets. India captain Hardik Pandya also mentioned him in the post-match presentation saying he expects batsmen to bat in with ball in hand.

If India wants to make a change, they can rest someone like Suryakumar Yadav who is now playing international cricket continuously and he could use the rest to come fresh into the ODI series after this match. Sanju Samson can replace SKY in the batting order.

On the other hand, New Zealand suffered a major blow ahead of the crucial final game, which is a do-or-die game for the hosts as their captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the match. Mark Chapman joins the Blackcaps squad in Napier later on Monday. Williamson will be back in the squad ahead of the ODI series. Coach Gary Stead said the medical appointment has nothing to do with Williamson’s historic elbow injury.