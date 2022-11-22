Sports
Aussie tennis star Storm Sanders marries longtime partner Loughlin Hunter
Aussie tennis star Storm Sanders marries longtime partner Loughlin Hunter in lavish country ceremony
Australian tennis player Storm Sander tied the knot with longtime partner Loughlin Hunter on Saturday in a stunning ceremony in the country of Victoria.
The 28-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to share beautiful photos from the wedding surrounded by family and friends at All Saints Estate Wineryin Wahgunyah.
The gorgeous bride looked sensational on her special day in a classic off-the-shoulder gown.
Australian tennis player Storm Sanders tied the knot with longtime partner Loughlin Hunter on Saturday in a stunning ceremony in the country of Victoria. Both pictured
Hunter, meanwhile, looked smart in a black tuxedo that he paired with a black bow tie and dress shoes.
“MR AND MRS HUNTER,” Storm captioned the photos, before adding, “The best weekend of our lives.”
Among the bridesmaids was fellow tennis player Daria Saville.
The 28-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to share beautiful photos from the wedding surrounded by family and friends at All Saints Estate Winery
Other familiar faces included Sam Stosur, Maddison Inglis, Jaimee Fourlis, Priscilla Hon and Ashling Sumner.
Loughlin proposed to Storm in November 2020.
“Soon we’ll get an even cooler name. Can’t wait to marry you,” she wrote alongside a loved-up photo of the couple right after he popped the question.
Loughlin proposed to Storm in November 2020. Soon she’ll get an even cooler name. Can’t wait to marry you,” she wrote alongside a loved-up photo of the couple
Storm reached a career-high ranking of 119 in October last year.
She is currently ranked 10th in doubles.
Storm won her first grand slam title at the US Open this year, winning the mixed doubles with John Peers.
Storm reached a career-high ranking of 119 last October and is currently ranked 10th in doubles
Advertisement
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11451969/Aussie-tennis-star-Storm-Sanders-marries-longtime-partner-Loughlin-Hunter.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Aussie tennis star Storm Sanders marries longtime partner Loughlin Hunter
- Hollywood’s Nepo Babies Who Bravely Admitted They’re Nepo Babies
- 66North hires Bottega Veneta menswear manager Kei Toyoshima
- Imran Khan trial to start tomorrow, District Court sends notice
- How Elon Musk threatens Donald Trump’s new startup [Video]
- ‘Supernatural’ actor Nicki Aycox dies at 47 after battle with leukemia
- Highlights | IND VS NZ, 3rd T20: India wins series as match ends in draw due to rain | Cricket news
- Turkey summons Swedish envoy over ‘insulting’ images of Erdogan
- Stock market today: Stocks end lower on Covid concerns in China
- Iger’s return to Disney surprises Hollywood and prompts quick reactions
- Wedding guest sparks uproar wearing low-cut white dress
- Damage to buildings and power outages after the earthquakes that hit the Solomon Islands | Solomon Islands