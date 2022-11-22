Aussie tennis star Storm Sanders marries longtime partner Loughlin Hunter

Australian tennis player Storm Sander tied the knot with longtime partner Loughlin Hunter on Saturday in a stunning ceremony in the country of Victoria.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to share beautiful photos from the wedding surrounded by family and friends at All Saints Estate Wineryin Wahgunyah.

The gorgeous bride looked sensational on her special day in a classic off-the-shoulder gown.

Hunter, meanwhile, looked smart in a black tuxedo that he paired with a black bow tie and dress shoes.

“MR AND MRS HUNTER,” Storm captioned the photos, before adding, “The best weekend of our lives.”

Among the bridesmaids was fellow tennis player Daria Saville.

Other familiar faces included Sam Stosur, Maddison Inglis, Jaimee Fourlis, Priscilla Hon and Ashling Sumner.

Loughlin proposed to Storm in November 2020.

“Soon we’ll get an even cooler name. Can’t wait to marry you,” she wrote alongside a loved-up photo of the couple right after he popped the question.

Storm reached a career-high ranking of 119 in October last year.

She is currently ranked 10th in doubles.

Storm won her first grand slam title at the US Open this year, winning the mixed doubles with John Peers.