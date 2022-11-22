prize money record in 2023





ATP will rewrite tennis history next season. Through an official note published on its website, the men’s tennis representative body has announced that in 2023 there will be a significant increase in prize money equal to $37.5 million, which will increase the total compensation of the events of the ‘ATP Tour and the ATP Challenger Tour at 217.9 million, a figure never recorded until now. Players on the ATP Tour will receive an $18.6 million increase in on-site prize money by extending three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments from eight to 12 days. Expansion with two more Masters 1000s in 2025. An exponential growth will mainly concern the Challenger circuit, where the prize pool on site will grow by 75%, from $12.1 to $21.1 million. The increases are bolstered by ATP’s new profit-sharing formula, also introduced through OneVision in 2022, where players will share financial winnings from ATP Masters 1000 events. However, as far as Grand Slam tournaments are concerned, wages will not increase in 2023. Gaudenzi: “More demonstration of collective progress” The ATP is about to experience a historic moment in 2023. The increase in prize money is part of a whole series of reforms initiated by the new cycle by Andrea Gaudenzi, number one of the Association of Tennis Professionals, who is enthusiastic about this stated: “Our players are world class athletes and our priority is to ensure they are compensated accordingly. These record increases for 2023 are a strong statement for the ATP Tour and underscore our commitment to raising the bar in tennis. we also show the collective progress we have made as a sport under OneVision’s strategic plan. The growth potential of our sport is huge if we work together.” The 2023 prize pool increase follows the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals to be held this week in Turin, which will feature a record $14.75 million prize pool. This represents an increase of more than 60% from pre-pandemic levels. The 2023 season of the ATP Tour kicks off on December 29 with the United Cup, the new ATP-WTA team competition that will take place in three cities across Australia. It continues with the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin and the Davis Cup Finals by Rakuten, which will become an official part of the ATP Tour calendar from next season. Source: photo from ATP Tour

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennisworldusa.org/tennis/news/ATP_Tennis/124302/atp-writes-a-new-page-of-tennis-history-prize-money-record-in-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos