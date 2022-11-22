Michigan State hockey player accuses Ohio State player of racist remarks, not Big Ten discipline





A Michigan state hockey player charged a ohio state opponent of making racial slurs at a hockey game on Nov. 11. On Monday, Michigan State Senior Jagger Joshua posted a social media post claiming that a racial slur was directed at him multiple times in a 4-3 win over the Buckeyes. “Acts of racism have no place in hockey as they can discourage African Americans and minorities like me from playing and loving the game,” Joshua wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Doing nothing despite racist comments and actions allows this behavior to continue. TRUCK DRIVER IN INDIANA HOCKEY TEAM RECEIVED WITH MORE THAN 2 BOXES OF FELONIES “On November 11, in our game against Ohio State, one of their players called me a racial slur several times. One of the officials overheard the insult and gave the player a game misconduct penalty. There was an investigation by the Big Ten in the days after the incident, but no further action has been taken by the Big Ten Conference or Ohio State.” A look at the box score shows that a 10-minute game misconduct penalty was given to an Ohio State player in the second period of the game. “Due to the lack of indisputable evidence presented to the conference, the conference has not issued any further disciplinary action,” the Big Ten said in a statement to The Detroit News. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM “The Big Ten Conference is committed to providing our student-athletes with inclusive environments that are free from harassment or discrimination in any form. “The safety and well-being of our campus communities remains our top priority.” Joshua is in his fourth season at Michigan State and is fifth on the team in points (11) with six goals and five assists. “The passivity makes me feel confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture,” Joshua continued. “The ignorance of racism has no place in our game, and I feel I need to make people aware that this incident happened, because without acknowledgment, the problem gets worse.” Adam Nightingale, who is in his first year as head coach at East Lansing, released a statement via Michigan State Athletics . CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “At Michigan State, we are committed to providing a safe and welcoming space for our student-athletes,” Nightingale said in one pronunciation to Twitter. “I think it’s important that all student-athletes feel comfortable and supported in our locker room and in our program. “I’m proud to have Jagger Joshua on our team.” Michigan State is 9-4-1 on the season and 5-2-1 in conference play.

