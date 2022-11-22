Sports
On Hockey Fights Cancer Night, flyers pay tribute to AJ Grande, Joe Fisher
The Philadelphia Flyers paid tribute to AJ Grande, a devoted young fan who passed away last month, before Monday’s home game against Calgary at the Wells Fargo Center.
It was Hockey Fights Cancer Night and Grande passed away from the disease on October 12. He was 19.
Before Monday’s game, Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim wore “Grande” on the back of a No. 11 lavender jersey for warmups. AJ’s relatives watched the warmups from the Flyers bench and then got the jersey.
“It was a privilege to wear it,” said Sanheim.
A.J.’s brother, Cody, read the Philadelphia Flyers’ starting lineup in the locker room prior to the team’s 5-2 loss to Calgary.
Positive messages
The Flyers had become personally involved with AJ New coach John Tortorella and right winger Travis Konecny - who wears number 11 but was not in the warmup due to injury – sent him positive video messages during his battle with cancer. He had 40 weeks of chemotherapy and radiation.
Tortorella’s words left the family speechless.
“I’ll keep that message forever,” AJ’s mother, Tricia, said in a video the Flyers posted on Twitter.
The Philadelphia Flyers fight for AJ Grande and AJ’s Army. #HockeyFightsCancer pic.twitter.com/endjgnBUFX
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 21, 2022
Tricia said her son was preparing to graduate from Springfield (Delaware County) High in May 2021 when an orange-sized mass was found on his bladder.
He rang the doorbell eight months ago when he left the hospital and was declared cancer-free, his mother said.
“Unfortunately it came back… and the doctors said it came back with a vengeance,” she said.
‘Leave a legacy’
She said her son was a cheerful person and people gravitated towards him.
“AJ left a legacy and an impact on all of us,” she said.
Before Monday’s game, the Flyers paid tribute to the scoreboard and held a moment of silence for another recent cancer victim, former fan club president Joe Fisher. (Personal note: I’ve worked with Joe at some behind-the-scenes events, and he was very genuine and the most accommodating person you could meet.)
RIP, Joe Visser. He was chairman of #Flyers fan club and a great man. pic.twitter.com/oKrRuEmGwe
— Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) November 22, 2022
After Monday’s skate morning, Tortorella and Kevin Hayes said they were deeply moved by a Hockey Fights Cancer ceremony Saturday night in Montreal. Cancer-stricken youth took to the ice with Canadiens players in a touching scene.
“It was emotional for me,” Tortorella said. “We are gearing up for winning and losing and all the pressure that comes with it. I watch these kids in real life situations and they really haven’t been given a fair chance. They fight like crazy, so you’re right: it puts things into perspective.”
Hayes noted that every family has been affected by cancer.
“It’s a disease that doesn’t seem to go away,” says Hayes, whose parents are cancer survivors. “It’s a nice gesture from the league that every team does evenings like tonight to show our support.”
Hayes said it “came home to this organization with Oscar Lindblom,a cancer survivor who is now with San Jose. “It makes you realize that our problems are not too serious compared to what many people go through every day.
Young man battling cancer drops first puck at WFC. pic.twitter.com/rzewznDfmb
— Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) November 22, 2022
|
