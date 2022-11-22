Ohio State University hockey player accused of racial slurs

An Ohio State hockey player is accused of using racial slurs against Michigan State forward Jagger Joshua in a game on Nov. 11 at MSU’s Munn Ice Arena.

Joshua, a senior forward and the younger brother of former OSU forward Dakota Joshua, released a statement via Twitter on Monday evening describing what he experienced. He also expressed frustration at the lack of public action by Ohio State and the Big Ten Conference following the incident.

Acts of racism have no place in hockey because they can discourage African Americans and minorities like me from playing and loving the game, Joshua said. Inaction in the face of racist comments and actions allows this behavior to continue.

Joshua claimed that during the Spartans 4–3 victory on November 11 in East Lansing, Michigan, an OSU player called him a racial slur several times before an official heard and ruled the Buckeyes player as having misconduct in the game. The only player from either team to judge a misspelling was OSU forward Kamil Sadlocha at 10:39 of the second period.

Sadlocha, 23, is a senior who was a freshman when Dakota Joshua, now with the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks, was an OSU senior.

Ohio State issued a statement Monday night:

The Ohio State Department of Athletics and the men’s hockey program worked with the Big Ten Conference to resolve the issue in response to the allegation of misconduct against the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy. Ohio State is focused on providing an inclusive and supportive environment for all. Our Buckeye Inclusion committee has done an excellent job of providing education and awareness in our department, both for students and staff. welcome.

An Ohio State representative did not immediately respond to a request for clarification on the joint “resolution” agreed upon by OSU and the Big Ten Conference. Late Monday night, the Big Ten issued a statement to Todd Milewski of the Wisconsin State Journal, explaining why no further discipline had been issued for the incident.

The statement, which does not contain the words “racist, racist, ethnic or slur,” reads in part: “The convention bureau collected and evaluated information from the Big Ten Conference ice hockey team, Ohio State University (OSU), Michigan State University (MSU ) and available video footage from an incident involving ice hockey student-athletes from both member institutions at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing on November 11, 2022. The conference supports the official’s decision to waive a game misconduct fine on OSU Due to the lack of irrefutable evidence presented to the conference, the conference has not imposed any further disciplinary action.”

The NCAA’s 2022-23 and 2023-24 Ice Hockey Rule Book also directs officials to report a game misconduct through Rule 79.3 regarding ethnic/racial slurs.

Under NCAA statutes, the penalty for uttering ethnic or racial insults to officials, opposing players, or opposing team personnel is game misconduct, with the exception of medical personnel. Medical personnel are subject to additional disciplinary penalties.

Sadlocha has five goals, three assists and eight points in 14 games. Since the Nov. 11 game, he played in both OSU games against Notre Dame last weekend and has not missed a single game. A native of Poland, he lists Carpentersville, Illinois as his hometown, and spent two seasons in the USHL, including one in 2016-17) that overlapped with Joshua’s time in that league.

Joshua acknowledged the Big Ten’s investigation, but made it clear in his statement that he is not happy with the lack of public accountability and discipline.

Sitting still makes me feel confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture, Joshua said. The ignorance of racism has no place in our game and I feel I should make people aware that this incident happened because without acknowledgment the problem gets worse.

Michigan State also released statements from athletic director Alan Haller and men’s hockey coach Adam Nightingale.

Haller statement: Michigan State Athletics stands with Jagger Joshua and commends him for having the courage to speak out against racial injustice. As a department, we are committed to providing all student-athletes with opportunities to compete in a space free of discrimination, racism or hatred.

Nightingales Statement: At Michigan State, we are committed to providing a safe and welcoming space for our student-athletes. It is important to me that all student-athletes feel comfortable and supported in our locker room and program. I am proud to have Jagger Joshua on our team.

Joshua, 23, is in his fourth year at Michigan State. He has six goals, five assists and 11 points in 14 games for the Spartans, who won two games over the weekend in question against the Buckeyes and pumped life back into a struggling program.

