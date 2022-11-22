Michigan State hockey player Jagger Joshua claims Ohio State player racially insulted him “several times.”





A Michigan State hockey player has claimed that he was racially abused “several times” in the Spartans’ game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 11. Striker Jagger Joshua posted a statement on Twitter accusing an Ohio State player of calling him racist on multiple occasions, with the player even being called for a 10-minute penalty for game misconduct after being overheard by an official. The box score of the game indicates that Buckeyes forward Kamil Sadlocha got as much as 10 minutes of misconduct in the second period. In his statement, Joshua explained that allowing racism within hockey culture can prevent minorities from getting involved in the game. “Acts of racism have no place in hockey because they can discourage African Americans and minorities like me from playing and loving the game,” Joshua said in his statement. “Doing nothing despite racist comments and actions allows this behavior to continue.” Joshua said he felt the need to speak out because the Big Ten Conference and Ohio State have taken no action to penalize the player for the alleged use of the slur. Joshua thanked his coaches and teammates for their support during this experience. “The passivity makes me feel confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture,” said Joshua. “The ignorance of racism has no place in our game and I feel I need to make people aware that this incident has happened because without acknowledgment the problem will get worse. “I want to thank my teammates, coaches and employees at Michigan State. I am incredibly grateful for their support since this incident and as I navigate the process.” Alan Haller, Michigan State athletic director, and head coach Adam Nightingale both offered their support to Joshua in statements from the school. “Michigan State Athletics stands with Jagger Joshua and commends him for his courage to speak out against racial injustice,” Haller said in his statement. “As a department, we are committed to providing all student-athletes with opportunities to compete in a space free of discrimination, racism or hatred.” The Big Ten released a statement to The Detroit News and said there was a lack of “irrefutable evidence” needed to punish the state of Ohio for his alleged actions. “Due to the lack of indisputable evidence presented to the conference, the conference has not imposed any further disciplinary action,” the Big Ten said in their statement. “The Big Ten Conference is committed to providing our student-athletes with inclusive environments that are free from harassment or discrimination of any kind. The safety and well-being of our campus communities remains our top priority.” Ohio State also issued a statement to The Detroit News, saying it was “cooperating” with the conference in its investigation. The school also said it was “committed to recognizing our remarkable diversity and using our core values ​​to ensure that everyone who attends or participates in an athletic event feels safe and welcome.”

