MSU hockey player details on-ice racist slurs; Big Ten refuses discipline

A Michigan State hockey player said he was targeted several times with racial slurs during a game against Ohio State at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing earlier this month.

Jagger Joshua, a black forward and senior from Dearborn, took to social media Monday night to explain the incident in detail and express his frustration that Ohio State and the Big Ten have not issued any penalties.

“Acts of racism have no place in hockey as they can discourage African Americans and minorities like me from playing and loving the game,” Joshua wrote on Twitter. “Doing nothing in the face of racist comments and actions allows this behavior to continue.

“The passivity makes me feel confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture,” Joshua continued. “The ignorance of racism has no place in our game. And I think I need to make people aware that this incident happened because without acknowledgment the problem gets worse.”

In his four-paragraph social media post, Joshua said an Ohio State player called him a racial slur on multiple occasions, and within earshot of a game official, who gave the player a misconduct penalty. A review of the box score of that game, a 4-3 victory at Michigan State, shows a 10-minute penalty for misconduct.

Joshua said the Big Ten investigated the incident, but the conference did nothing, he said.

The Big Ten, in response to an investigation by The News, said in a statement Monday night that it “gathered and evaluated” information from the Big Ten, Ohio State and Michigan State crew on duty, as well as available video footage. The Big Ten said it supported the Big Ten crew’s decision to issue the penalty.

“Due to the lack of indisputable evidence presented to the conference, the conference has not imposed any further disciplinary action,” the Big Ten said in a statement.

“The Big Ten Conference is committed to providing our student-athletes with inclusive environments that are free from harassment or discrimination in any form.

“The safety and well-being of our campus communities remains our top priority.

Ohio State also issued a statement, responding to a request for comment from The News.

“The Ohio State athletic department and men’s hockey program worked with the Big Ten Conference to resolve the allegations of misconduct against the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy,” the Ohio State athletic department said in a statement.

“Ohio State is focused on providing an inclusive and supportive environment for all. The department is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all. Our Buckeye Inclusion Committee has done an outstanding job of providing education and awareness in our department, both for students and staff. We are committed to recognizing our remarkable diversity and using our core values ​​to ensure that everyone who attends or participates in an athletic event feels safe and welcome.”

It is unclear whether any Ohio State player, including the player who received the misconduct penalty, received a university penalty. The player who received the misconduct penalty (whom Joshua chose not to name publicly) played in Ohio State’s two games since the MSU game.

Joshua posted his Twitter statement under the Twitter headline “Racism has no place in hockey.”

“I want to thank my Michigan State teammates, coaches and staff,” Joshua wrote. “I am incredibly grateful for their support since this incident and as I navigate this process.”

Michigan State athletics director Alan Haller and head hockey coach Adam Nightingale also issued statements on Twitter Monday night.

“Michigan State Athletics stands with Jagger Joshua and commends him for his courage to speak out against racial injustice,” Haller wrote in his Twitter post. “As a department, we are committed to providing all student-athletes with opportunities to compete in a space free of discrimination, racism or hatred.”

Wrote Nightingale, also on Twitter: “At Michigan State, we are committed to providing a safe and welcoming space for our student-athletes. It is important to me that all student-athletes feel comfortable and supported in our locker room and in our program. I am proud to have Jagger Joshua on our team.”

This is Joshua’s fourth season at Michigan State and he is fifth on the team in points with six goals and five assists. He graduated from Edsel Ford High School and brother Dakota previously played at Ohio State.

Michigan State is 9-4-1 and is ranked 16th in the nation in Nightingale’s first season as head coach. The Spartans will play a two-game series in Miami (Ohio) on Friday and Saturday.

[email protected]

Twitter: @tonypaul1984