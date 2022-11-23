Sports
Roy Wallace wins men’s title
By BRENT STUBBS
Senior sports reporter
ROY Wallace outlasted Amol Pendharkar to win the Bahamas Table Tennis Federations National Championships men’s title at AF Adderley Gymnasium on Saturday.
The tournament was sponsored by the People’s Republic of China as part of the 25th year of the Chinese Embassy in the Bahamas.
As part of their celebration, Ambassador Dai Qingli presented BTTF President Geoffrey McPhee with a total of 10 complete tables to distribute among the various schools.
After winning the men’s title, Wallace said it was all about the youth and he just wanted to help bring more exposure to the sport.
It’s been a while since we’ve had a table tennis event in the country so I’m just glad the youngsters have an event like this to participate in, said Wallace, who won all three of his matches in the round robin format of the tournament.
As for the competition, Wallace said he knew it was going to be a tough match against Pendharkar, but he was willing to put his best foot forward and in the end he was victorious.
Pendharkar was undefeated till that match and was a bit disappointed not to be declared champion as he had played more matches. Hasting Johnson finished third.
On the women’s side, Yilka Fox was crowned champion with Liz Darville second. Francesca Montorsi was third.
In the junior boys’ division under 13, Ronald Fernando won the title from Mirko Gervasini. Aidan Meister was third.
I feel really good about my performance, said Fernando, a 12-year-old fifth grader at Queens College. It started off easy, but it got harder for the rest of the day. The competition got tougher with more competitive players.
The under-13 junior girls division was won by Eva Hilton Primary Schools Aiyanna Hernandez, who has only been playing for a few months. Dariah Adderley was second and Kelisha Saunders was third.
I felt good about my performance because I practiced a lot and worked really hard, said the 10-year-old sixth grader. The tournament was good. Some games were tough, but I won them.
In the under-18 direct boys division, St. Andrews graduate Samuel Chan just flew over from Nova Southeastern University to win the title. Brothers Dillen and Daylin Brown placed second and third respectively.
It was important to me to be here to compete and win, said Chan, a freshman business management student.
It was a long day, but I won all my matches. I’m just glad I came home to take part in it.
Chan said he was going to celebrate with a big dinner.
And in the under-18 intermediate girls division, Symore Symonette took the title over Destiny Moss.
Ambassador Qingli said it is important for the Chinese Embassy to raise awareness of the sport and what better way to do this than to partner with the federation to get table tennis in the Bahamas and what better way to do this through the schools.
“I’m pleasantly surprised that so many people signed up to take part in it,” she said.
It was just a huge support for table tennis in the Bahamas. For us in China, table tennis is the national sport in China.
We have a hundred million people in China and that is why we think sport is the best way to deepen our people in friendship. Since coming here today I’ve played with so many people and now I’ve developed some friendships that will last a long time.
As a gesture to their celebrations in the Bahamas, Ambassador Qingli said the Chinese embassy presented 10 tables with all the equipment, including the net, balls and scoreboards for the schools.
It is important to us to have at least one table tennis table in every school, including the Family Islands, so we will continue to work with the Bahamas Tennis Federation.
This year, the 10 tables are just the beginning. We want to do more next year to support the Bahamas and we hope that table tennis will be included in the Bahamas Games.
McPhee said the event was a huge success and they were very pleased with the turnout.
We had to adapt pretty quickly to the number of people coming out, McPhee said.
We had a lot of people show up and we didn’t want to turn anyone away because this event was about getting more people involved in the sport.
McPhee said the next event will take place next year, but with the donation from the Chinese embassy, their focus will be on starting their high school program. He said BTTF Youth Director Sudan Khalfani is already working with a number of schools. The equipment is not just for the kids to play with, but we also teach them how to play, McPhee summarized.
|
Sources
2/ http://www.tribune242.com/news/2022/nov/22/roy-wallace-wins-mens-title/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Roy Wallace wins men’s title
- MSU hockey player details on-ice racist slurs; Big Ten refuses discipline
- Michigan State hockey player Jagger Joshua claims Ohio State player racially insulted him “several times.”
- Hagit Brill – Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
- Boris Johnson: The option is to continue supporting Ukraine
- Ohio State University hockey player accused of racial slurs
- Listen to the intercepted Russian soldier’s phone call obtained by CNN
- On Hockey Fights Cancer Night, flyers pay tribute to AJ Grande, Joe Fisher
- NAU Events – NAU Table Tennis Club
- ‘My apologies’: Michael Bloomberg apologizes to China
- Glow Table Tennis | Center Parcs
- The man who helped stop the Club Q shooter: I’m just a normal guy