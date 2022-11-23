Roy Wallace wins men’s title

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior sports reporter

[email protected]

ROY Wallace outlasted Amol Pendharkar to win the Bahamas Table Tennis Federations National Championships men’s title at AF Adderley Gymnasium on Saturday.

The tournament was sponsored by the People’s Republic of China as part of the 25th year of the Chinese Embassy in the Bahamas.

As part of their celebration, Ambassador Dai Qingli presented BTTF President Geoffrey McPhee with a total of 10 complete tables to distribute among the various schools.

After winning the men’s title, Wallace said it was all about the youth and he just wanted to help bring more exposure to the sport.

It’s been a while since we’ve had a table tennis event in the country so I’m just glad the youngsters have an event like this to participate in, said Wallace, who won all three of his matches in the round robin format of the tournament.

As for the competition, Wallace said he knew it was going to be a tough match against Pendharkar, but he was willing to put his best foot forward and in the end he was victorious.

Pendharkar was undefeated till that match and was a bit disappointed not to be declared champion as he had played more matches. Hasting Johnson finished third.

On the women’s side, Yilka Fox was crowned champion with Liz Darville second. Francesca Montorsi was third.

In the junior boys’ division under 13, Ronald Fernando won the title from Mirko Gervasini. Aidan Meister was third.

I feel really good about my performance, said Fernando, a 12-year-old fifth grader at Queens College. It started off easy, but it got harder for the rest of the day. The competition got tougher with more competitive players.

The under-13 junior girls division was won by Eva Hilton Primary Schools Aiyanna Hernandez, who has only been playing for a few months. Dariah Adderley was second and Kelisha Saunders was third.

I felt good about my performance because I practiced a lot and worked really hard, said the 10-year-old sixth grader. The tournament was good. Some games were tough, but I won them.

In the under-18 direct boys division, St. Andrews graduate Samuel Chan just flew over from Nova Southeastern University to win the title. Brothers Dillen and Daylin Brown placed second and third respectively.

It was important to me to be here to compete and win, said Chan, a freshman business management student.

It was a long day, but I won all my matches. I’m just glad I came home to take part in it.

Chan said he was going to celebrate with a big dinner.

And in the under-18 intermediate girls division, Symore Symonette took the title over Destiny Moss.

Ambassador Qingli said it is important for the Chinese Embassy to raise awareness of the sport and what better way to do this than to partner with the federation to get table tennis in the Bahamas and what better way to do this through the schools.

“I’m pleasantly surprised that so many people signed up to take part in it,” she said.

It was just a huge support for table tennis in the Bahamas. For us in China, table tennis is the national sport in China.

We have a hundred million people in China and that is why we think sport is the best way to deepen our people in friendship. Since coming here today I’ve played with so many people and now I’ve developed some friendships that will last a long time.

As a gesture to their celebrations in the Bahamas, Ambassador Qingli said the Chinese embassy presented 10 tables with all the equipment, including the net, balls and scoreboards for the schools.

It is important to us to have at least one table tennis table in every school, including the Family Islands, so we will continue to work with the Bahamas Tennis Federation.

This year, the 10 tables are just the beginning. We want to do more next year to support the Bahamas and we hope that table tennis will be included in the Bahamas Games.

McPhee said the event was a huge success and they were very pleased with the turnout.

We had to adapt pretty quickly to the number of people coming out, McPhee said.

We had a lot of people show up and we didn’t want to turn anyone away because this event was about getting more people involved in the sport.

McPhee said the next event will take place next year, but with the donation from the Chinese embassy, ​​their focus will be on starting their high school program. He said BTTF Youth Director Sudan Khalfani is already working with a number of schools. The equipment is not just for the kids to play with, but we also teach them how to play, McPhee summarized.