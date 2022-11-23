DII Hockey Championships 2022: Schedules, Updates





8:01 PM, Nov 21, 2022 Teams announced for 2022 DII Hockey Championship The NCAA Division II Field Hockey Committee has selected the six teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship. Click or tap here to see the release of the full roster ATLANTIC REGION DII RECORD RECORD IN THE REGION 1.East Stroudsburg 18-2 18-2 2. Shippensburg 15-3 15-3 3.West Chester 14-4 14-4 REGION EAST DII RECORD RECORD IN THE REGION 1. Assumption 14-5 14-5 2. Saint Anselm 14-6 14-6 3. Adelphi 13-8 13-8 On Sunday 27 November there will be two preliminary rounds on campus. The semifinals will be played on December 1 at 2 and 5 p.m. at Renton Memorial Stadium in Renton, Washington. The final will be played on December 3 at 1 p.m. at Renton Memorial Stadium. See the 2022 DII Field Hockey Championships

3:00 PM, November 21, 2022 History of the DII Hockey Championship YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE SECOND PLACE WEBSITE 2021 Shippensburg Tara Zollinger 3-0 Western Chester Millersville 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 — — — — 2019 West Chester (20-1) Amy Cohen 2-1 Saint Anselm Millersville 2018 Shippensburg (19-4) Tara Zollinger 1-0 (OT) East Stroudsburg Pittsburgh 2017 Shippensburg (17-4) Tara Zollinger 4-1 LIU Post Louisville 2016 Shippensburg (20-3) Bertie Landes 2-1 LIU Post Stone Hill 2015 East Stroudsburg (18-3) Sandy Miller 1-0 Merrimack Bloomsburg 2014 Millersville (20-3) Shelley Behrens 1-0 LIU Post Louisville 2013 Shippensburg (20-1) Bertie Landes 2-1 (OT) LIU Post Ancient lordship 2012 Western Chester (20-2) Amy Cohen 5-0 Mass Lowell Mass Lowell 2011 Western Chester (17-4) Amy Cohen 2-1 Mass Lowell Bloomsburg 2010 Massa Lowell (24-0) Shannon Hlebichuk 1-0 Shippensburg Bellarmine 2009 Blomsburg (22-1) John Hutchinson 3-2 Mass Lowell Stone Hill 2008 Blomsburg (23-1) John Hutchinson 6-2 Mass Lowell Bloomsburg 2007 Blomsburg (21-4) John Hutchinson 5-2 Mass Lowell Mass Lowell 2006 Blomsburg (24-0) John Hutchinson 1-0 Bentley Pensacola, Fla. 2005 Massa-Lowell (20-3) Shannon Hlebichuk 2-1 (2ot)* Bloomsburg Shippensburg 2004 Blomsburg (21-3) John Hutchinson 3-2 (ot) Bentley Mass Lowell 2003 Blomsburg (22-2) John Hutchinson 4-1 Mass Lowell Mass Lowell 2002 Blomsburg (21-0) John Hutchinson 5-0 Bentley Slot Haven 2001 Bentley (22-1) Kelly McGowan 4-2 East Stroudsburg Bentley 2000 Slot Haven (21-2) Dad Rudy 2-0 Bentley Slot Haven 1999 Blomsburg (19-0) John Hutchinson 2-0 Bentley Bloomsburg 1998 Blomsburg (21-1) John Hutchinson 4-3 (ot) Slot Haven Slot Haven 1997 Blomsburg (20-3) John Hutchinson 2-0 Kutztown Bloomsburg 1996 Blomsburg (19-2) John Hutchinson 1-0 Slot Haven Slot Haven 1995 Slot Haven (20-0) Sharon Taylor 1-0 Bloomsburg Slot Haven 1994 Slot Haven (18-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 Bloomsburg Slot Haven 1993 Bloomsburg (16-2-1) John Hutchinson 2-1 (2ot)* Slot Haven Bloomsburg 1992 Slot Haven (15-5-1) Sharon Taylor 3-1 Bloomsburg Slot Haven 1983 Bloomsburg (16-2-1) John Hutchinson 1-0 Slot Haven Slot Haven 1982 Slot Haven (16-1) Sharon Taylor 4-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg 1981 Pfeiffer (9-4) Ellen Briggs 5-3 Bentley Pfeiffer

2:44 PM, Nov 21, 2022 How to watch the 2022 DII hockey selection show The 2022 DII hockey roster show is today at 3 p.m. ET. When: Monday, November 21 at 3 p.m. ET Where: NCAA. com The DII Hockey Championship is a six-team, one-elimination tournament. The Division II Field Hockey Committee selects the top three teams in each region and ranks them one through six. The top two places earn a bye to the semi-finals. The matches in the first round are on campus locations on Sunday, November 27. The semifinals will be played on Thursday, December 1 at Renton Memorial Stadium in Renton, Washington. The championship game will be played on Saturday, December 3.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncaa.com/live-updates/fieldhockey/d2/2022-dii-field-hockey-championships-schedules-updates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos