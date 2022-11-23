Manika Batra breaks through in the top 40 world ranking





Ace Indian paddler Manika Batra broke into the top 40 players in the world on Tuesday. The 27-year-old currently ranks 39th in women’s singles on the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings. Batra’s rise to the top comes after a stunning showing at the recently concluded 2022 Asian Cup table tennis tournament, where she took the bronze medal. She was then only the second Indian and first woman in the country to earn a podium at the prestigious continental event. Manika Batra entered the Asian Cup and was ranked 44th in the world. She moved up 5 places in the final ranking to repeat her position as the top Indian female paddler with 740 points. Manika’s best-ever ranking in women’s singles came earlier this year when she was seeded 38th in the world in May 2022. Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath are the only other Indians in the women’s singles top 100 as they hold their 76th and 79th spots respectively. In the men’s singles, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Achanta Sharath Kamal remained at 39th and 44th in the final rankings.

