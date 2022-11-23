Fantasy Football Panic Meter: Josh Allen, Dameon Pierce, Miles Sanders (week 12)

As fantasy managers, we often face difficult decisions. To sit or not to sit? At a time when data is coming at us more than ever before, it’s easy for information to become oversaturated or lost in translation. This series of articles will appear here every week to help you sift through the jungle of stats so you can make informed lineup decisions. Welcome to the ‘panic meter’.

Each week we feature several underperforming players with an assigned number that corresponds to the appropriate level of panic for that particular player/achievement. Below is a scale with numbers between 0 and 4 and a strategy that corresponds to the specific grade.

PANIC METER QUALITY STRATEGY / PLAN OF ACTION 0 The past week has not been ideal, but it can be classified as an anomaly. Don’t even think about putting them on the couch. 1 Panic breaks out. The belt shortens, but the player is still eligible as a starter. Have a plan B in place. 2 Officially freaked out, exploring trading options and possibly looking for a more proven/reliable option. 3 Fire sale. Get rid of them as soon as possible before it’s too late. As a starter, they can no longer be trusted. A borderline drop candidate. 4 Cut all ties. Smash the drop button so hard that the human will end up in the shadow realm.

Dameon Pierce (RB – HOU) | panic meter: 0

Pierce turned in his worst game of the season in Week 11, taking his 12 touches for just 17 yards and 3.7 PPR points. Despite the Texans’ offense having struggled mightily in recent weeks, this dud is likely nothing more than a blip on the radar. Prior to this week, Pierce had played seven consecutive games with at least 18 touches and 12+ PPR points. He accounted for more than 100 all-purpose yards six times during that span. The Texans offense hasn’t been good all season and Pierce has managed to be successful regardless. Don’t let a particularly bad game scare you into thinking it’s not a must-start.

Josh Allen (QB-BUF) | panic meter: 1

It’s official: Allen is in a slump. He started the season averaging 28.8 PPG in Weeks 1-6. In the four games since then, he has averaged 18.6 PPG and turned the ball seven times. After his worst game of the season (204 all-purpose yards, 12.6 points), there is some cause for concern. However, that does not mean exaggerating. Allen may not be delivering QB1 totals lately, but he still plays very much like a QB1. Apart from Week 11, Allen has a minimum of 17.6 points in every game this season. If you are the Allen manager in your league, keep strong. The worst thing you can do right now is sell it for a little less than peak value. Don’t let this recent skid stop you from thinking of Allen as the epitome of a fantasy QB1. If you’re not the Allen manager in your league, use this small amount of panic to your advantage, as this is likely to be the largest his trading window will get.

Miles Sanders (RB-PHI) | panic meter: 1

For the second consecutive week, Sanders has scored less than 6.0 PPR points and finished outside the top 30 RBs. It’s fair to say that the Eagles have looked considerably less elite over the past two weeks. However, Sanders still presides over a vast majority of backfield snaps/touches. Despite a recent downward trend, there is currently no need to panic. Sanders is just two weeks away from three games in a row with at least 70 yards, 1 touchdown and 13.5 PPR points. Until we see a larger sample of disappointing production, Sanders will remain a high-end RB2.

Tyler Boyd (WR-CIN) | panic meter: 2

For the third consecutive week, Boyd had failed to surpass 45 receiving yards. He now has back-to-back games with less than 10 PPR points. The worst thing about this stretch is that Ja’Marr Chase has been sidelined during the stretch. Next week, Chase is expected to return to the fold and Boyd’s downward spiral will only get worse. His value was somewhere around a WR2 with upside potential. It now moves to the WR3/schetchy-flex range as the third/fourth option in the Bengals’ pass offense. He should stay on the roster, but the fact that he hasn’t taken his best shot at producing makes it hard to have much confidence in him as a forward-thinking starter.

Adam Thielen (WR-MIN) | panic meter: 2

After a 4.5 point performance in Week 11 (his lowest score of the season so far), panic has set in for Thielen. On the other hand, can it really be called panic if expectations weren’t high to begin with? Prior to this week, Thielen had seen at least seven goals in eight consecutive games. So technically some panic can be associated if you saw it as a low end WR2. Nevertheless, Thielen has surpassed 70 receiving yards only once this season. Week 11 marked Thielen’s third consecutive single-digit PPR performance. It is pretty much what it is at the moment, which is a WR3 with WR2 on its head, one that leans down.

Diontae Johnson (WR-PIT) | panic meter: 3

It’s been eight weeks since Johnson went over 11 PPR points. He has 9.5 points or less in five of his last seven games. He has only received one game over 63 yards this year. The list goes on. Johnson has been terrible. He is hardly eligible for flex at the moment. He is currently a borderline drop candidate. The only silver lining is that he has only two games under 8.0 PPR points this season. In any case, he is helpful. Thanks to a healthy sample size of past fantasy production of his, he narrowly avoids the cut list.

Cut frame | panic meter: 4

Chuba Hubbard, Chase Claypool, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Isaja McKenzie

