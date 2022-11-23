Haslam inspires young TT players in Guyana | Sport





Jamaica’s team to the recent Caribbean Mini and Pre-Cadet Championships in Guyana came home with more than just the 10 medals they won in contention. They returned with words of wisdom from the most successful Jamaican table tennis player of all time, five-time Caribbean singles champion Orville Haslam, who told them that hard work was the key to success. Haslam attended the event in his capacity as president of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association and inspired the team. According to Jamaica Table Tennis Association (JTTA) President Andrew Lue, the players were delighted to meet him. “It was a good experience for the youngsters. He could tell them that he had won 13 Caribbean titles in five years and those were just the titles he won,” Lue recalled of the man who dominated the region from 1967 to 1971. “That’s a phenomenal achievement,” added Get to it. “He was able to let them know that what is needed is just hard work,” the JTTA president continued. “I think it will be a motivation for them to see in the future that it is feasible. It just takes discipline and hard work,” said Lue. Haslam won five consecutive Caribbean singles titles, three mixed doubles titles with Monica DeSouza, three men’s doubles with Trevor Campbell, and led Jamaica to team supremacy. The hero, runner-up in singles in 1975, added a word of encouragement to potential late bloomers. “He said he started playing at a relatively late stage, in his teens, so obviously if you start from where you are now you can do well, if you are open, exposed to the conditions and you have the have the right mindset.” Lue reported. Haslam later became regional squash champion and was once national coach and president of the JTTA. He lived in England during his playing days, was ranked in the top 10 in that country and was once regarded as the player with the most difficult backhand in the world. Dale Parham, present as part of Jamaica’s coaching staff, took the opportunity to learn from Haslam. “Most of the kids didn’t know history. You know we don’t glorify the past players here enough so they wouldn’t have known about Orville but for me it was great because I sat down with him and we discussed table tennis and how to make the sport bigger in the Caribbean and that was probably why he came to that tournament, to attend the annual general meeting and voice some of his views on the sport,” Parham reported. “We talked about linking sport to education, you know, to give an incentive to parents and also the players to stay in the sport a bit longer,” Parham noted, adding that Haslam had discussed that there was a lack of transition in sports. , from the youth to the seniors. Haslam won the 1968 National Sportsman of the Year award.

