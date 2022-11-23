The scoop – Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mai[email protected] or 225.229.3429

Ball tonight: Two games tonight. Ball State in Miami (OH) (7p EST on ESPN+) and Bowling Green in Ohio (7p EST on ESPNU).

Washington: Kalen DeBoer has agreed to an extension through the 2028 season.

Texas A&M Commerce (FCS): David Bailiff will not return as Lions head coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Preview of Rivalry Week: Scott and JB with quick thoughts on the best games for the next few days. The FootballScoop Rivalry Week Podcast is live on your favorite podcast destinations Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and… well you will find it.

Arizona Cardinals: After “an incident” during the weekend leading up to their game in Mexico City, Kliff Kingsbury has fired a member of his offensive staff.

UW-Whitewater (D-III): The school has now made official what we shared this morning, head coach Kevin Bullis is retiring.

Waynesburg University (D-III – PA): Waynesburg University accepting applications for a graduate assistant position. Applicants are responsible for coaching their own job group (Offensive Skill), including meetings and filming sessions. Applicants will also be responsible for managing their own recruitment area. Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to; coaching, film analysis, recruiting, game preparation, community outreach and other duties assigned by the head coach. Must be efficient in Hudl, Visio and Microsoft Office. The position includes a full tuition waiver (Master’s Degree) and an annual stipend of $10,000. A bachelor’s degree and admission to a graduate program at Waynesburg University is required. Review of applications will begin immediately. Candidates must submit a resume and a letter of interest, a writing sample and a written statement outlining how the candidate intends to integrate the mission of the university with the requirements and function of the position to [email protected]. Also include the names, addresses, emails, and phone numbers of three references. Include transcripts (unofficial copies are acceptable in the first instance). No phone calls please.

Tennessee Titans: Despite his recent DUI indictment, Todd Downing will continue as offensive coordinator for the Titans, head coach Mike Vrabel told Today, noting that this could potentially happen pending the legal process.

Waynesburg University (D-III – PA): Waynesburg University is seeking applicants for the assistant football coach position. Bachelor’s degree required, preferably a master’s degree in sports management and/or related field. Experience in coaching college/professional football. Background as both defensive coordinator and defensive coach is essential. Candidate must have the ability to advise current players, future athletes, family members and alumni. Must be able to work nights, weekends and holidays. Travel is required for this position. A valid driver’s license is therefore required. Knowledge of the hiring process, along with a general understanding of NCAA rules and regulations, is preferred. The position oversees the institution’s football program, with duties such as recruiting, coaching, and developing student-athletes associated with an NCAA Division III program. This is a full-time position that qualifies for benefits. Successful candidates must demonstrate strong Christian faith, a commitment to the mission of the university, and a demonstrated commitment to that faith, through his/her professional responsibilities, relationships, and the guidance of students. Please send resume/CV and letter of interest, along with a written statement that articulates the relationship between the candidate’s profession and his/her Christian faith, and names/addresses/telephone numbers of five references. Include transcripts (unofficial copies are acceptable in the first instance). Apply to the Human Resources Office, Waynesburg University, 51 West College Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, email: [email protected]. For more information, see the university’s homepage www.waynesburg.edu. No phone calls please.

Mercer (FCS-GA): Mercer University Football is seeking candidates for the position of Director of Football Creative Services and On Campus Recruiting. This is a full-time position with benefits. Interested candidates should email a resume, references and portfolio to Bennett Houston at [email protected]. Applicant review begins immediately until the position is filled.

Walsh (D-II – OH): Walsh University is looking for a defensive GA position to work with defensive backs. Compensation includes $5,000 annual stipend, full tuition, but no room and board. Responsibilities include coaching a defensive position, breaking down movies, entering data, assisting with recruiting and operations, assisting with game prep and scouting reports, and any other duties assigned by staff. Applicants preferably have experience with Hudl, Visio and Excel. Prefer candidates with connections in Northeast Ohio as housing is not available. Must be able to be admitted to graduate school. Send a letter of motivation and CV to [email protected].

Lane Kiffin: Lane takes aim at a local reporter who tried to break the news that he’s going to Auburn after the Egg Bowl.

Endicott (D-III – MA): Endicott College is seeking an opponent for the 2023 season for Week 3 (weekend of 9/16/23). Endicott looks for the best match and is open to home or away games. If interested or have questions, please email head coach Paul McGonagle at [email protected].

Lenoir-Rhyne University (D-II – NC): Lenior-Rhyne is seeking candidates for the position of Special Teams Coordinator / Tight Ends coach. This is a full-time position with benefits. Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume and professional references to [email protected]. Applicant review begins immediately until the position is filled. NO PHONE CALLS!

Beloit (D-III – WI): Beloit College is seeking two entry-level applicants for the assistant football coach position. Preference will be given to candidates who have played college football and/or coached college football. The positions can start as early as December 1, 1 in the attack and 1 in the defense. Looking for candidates with a WR background on offense, looking for the best available on the defensive side. The compensation for this position is $12,500 spread over 11 months, a meal plan and on-campus housing. This is a non-favored position. These candidates will coach their own position, have their own recruiting area, as well as other duties within the football program. Additional duties outside of football are possible on-call duties at Residence Life or duties assigned by our Powerhouse Staff. If you are seriously interested in a fantastic opportunity to help launch a football program, please email your cover letter, CV and 3 references to head coach Ted Soenksen at [email protected]. No phone calls.

Limestone (D-II – SC): Limestone University is seeking applicants for their open position as a defensive coordinator. Position is full time with benefits. Send resumes to [email protected]

Geneva (D-III – PA): Geneva College is looking for three graduate assistants interested in pursuing a degree in Master of Higher Education. These positions receive a 1/3 discount on tuition and an $8,000 stipend. Applicants must send a statement of Christian faith, resume, and cover letter to head football coach Geno DeMarco at [email protected]. These positions begin in Spring or Fall 2023. Applicants must have multimedia or social media experience with football knowledge/experience at the linebacker, running back or offensive line positions. Each candidate must be admitted to the Masters of Higher Education program.

Walsh University (D-II – OH): Walsh University is looking to book a game for Fall 2023, Week 2. We are open to home or away opportunities. If interested, please contact Head Coach John Fankhauser at [email protected].

Texas A&M Kingsville (D-II – TX): TAMUK is looking for both a defensive and offensive assistant position. Positions are responsible for the following: filming, practice organization, game day preparation, recruiting area, student athlete development, and other duties assigned by the head football coach. This position includes tuition assistance and a meal plan. Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree and admission to a graduate program. All interested applicants should email [email protected]. Include a motivation letter, CV and three references. No phone calls.

State of Montclair (D-III – NJ): Rick Giancola retires, ending a 40-year term leading the program.

Matt Rule: If this interview is any indication, the former Panthers head coach is eager to get back on the sidelines as soon as possible.

Lehoog (FCS – PA): Change is expected on top of the Lehigh program, sources tell FootballScoop.

Saint Anselm (D-III – NH): Sint Anselm College is looking for two matches in 2023. (Week 2 September 9e) and week 11 (November 11). We are open to all discussions but prefer D-II opponents. Please email Assistant Coach Chadd Braine to discuss this opportunity. [email protected]

Northern Colorado (FCS): Ed McCaffrey is out after two seasons, sources tell FootballScoop.

West Texas A&M (D-II): Hunter Hughes will not return as head coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Broyles Award: The list of candidates for the 2022 Broyles Award has now dropped to 15.

Bucknell (FCS-PA): Sources tell that to FootballScoop Bucknell makes offensive personnel changes, including the dispatcher.

Central Missouri (D-II): There will be two coordinator changes for the staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

Lamar (FCS-TX): Blane Morgan will not return as head coach at Lamar.

Miami: When asked about Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis’ performance, Mario Cristobal offered, “You don’t share certain things in public.”

Towson (FCS-MD): After more than a decade of stability, change is coming to Towson.

