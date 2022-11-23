Sports
Police and PEI hockey investigate brawl at Charlottetown youth tournament
For the second year in a row, an incident at a youth hockey tournament in Charlottetown draws negative attention and leaves frustrated Hockey PEI officials wondering how to change the sport’s culture.
A brawl broke out Saturday night after an under-18AA game between teams from PEI and Nova Scotia at the annual Early Bird Tournament at the Bell Aliant Center. CBC News has seen video of the incident, which shows several players fighting as officials try to break them up and spectators shout from the stands. According to Hockey PEI, some spectators took to the ice as the fight continued.
Police responded and are investigating, the Charlottetown Police Department said Monday afternoon in a press release that referred to “a complaint about several fights that took place on the ice surface at a hockey game.”
The incident comes a year after five players from another PEI U18 team were investigated and eventually suspended for making racial slurs towards a black Nova Scotia goalkeeper. In response, Hockey PEI restructured the mandate of its Discipline and Ethics Committee and focused its attention on educating players, coaches and parents.
Hockey PEI executive director Connor Cameron said it is “very unfortunate” that another incident happened at the same tournament this year.
“We were hoping that maybe some of the hard work we’ve put in over the last year would pay off with a little better behavior on the rink. Obviously that wasn’t the case in this situation,” he said.
That sort of thing has no place in the game… It’s obviously a very, very serious problem. Connor Cameron
“That sort of thing has no place in the game… It’s obviously a very, very serious problem.”
And while Saturday night’s fight was the most serious incident, it wasn’t the only one of the tournament. Cameron said there were “four or five” incidents of coaches being sent off, affecting teams with players as young as 10.
“I can’t understand how the NHL can go an entire year and a coach doesn’t get ejected, and our U18 and our U11 coaches can’t go a week without someone getting kicked out… To me, that’s not hockey.”
‘Despicable behavior’ ever high: Hockey PEI
Hockey PEI is conducting its own internal investigation, but Cameron said the bigger issue is addressing the culture of violence in the sport. He said abuse from players and officials, and overall “despicable behaviour”, are at an all-time high in the sport.
“You feel like it’s three steps forward and two steps back,” he said. “You do all this kind of good work and then, you know, you wake up today, on a Monday morning, and there are four or five incidents that should just never happen.”
He said some people have blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and other societal stressors for the bad behavior.
It’s almost as if many of our people… have forgotten, you know, the greater good of the game of hockeyConnor Cameron
“To me, those are excuses,” he said.
“It’s almost like a lot of our people and when I say our people, I mean our coaches, our players and things like that have forgotten, you know, the greater good of the game of hockey.
“The teamwork, working together towards a goal, sacrificing your personal wants and needs for the greater [good] that kind of team stuff seems to have been lost here.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince-edward-island/pei-brawl-u18-early-bird-tournament-1.6659244
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Police and PEI hockey investigate brawl at Charlottetown youth tournament
- Disney CEO Bob Iger plans restructuring, Chapek stalwart Kareem Daniel to leave
- Those who died in the earthquake in Indonesia reached 268 Social issues | DW
- Bloomberg apologizes for Boris Johnson’s speech criticizing communist China
- Kashmir and Bollywood – A never ending love story
- The scoop – Tuesday, November 22, 2022
- Broadcom’s $61B Deal To VMware On UK Regulators’ Radar
- Freeman tells ‘Our universe’ | Culture & Leisure
- Beyond Bollywood: 2000 Years of Dance in Art celebrates dance and art throughout history | life and art
- Haslam inspires young TT players in Guyana | Sport
- Hasbro seeks to offload entertainment studio eOne
- Earthquake in Indonesia: Many schoolchildren among 268 killed in West Java | world news