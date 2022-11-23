Police and PEI hockey investigate brawl at Charlottetown youth tournament

For the second year in a row, an incident at a youth hockey tournament in Charlottetown draws negative attention and leaves frustrated Hockey PEI officials wondering how to change the sport’s culture.

A brawl broke out Saturday night after an under-18AA game between teams from PEI and Nova Scotia at the annual Early Bird Tournament at the Bell Aliant Center. CBC News has seen video of the incident, which shows several players fighting as officials try to break them up and spectators shout from the stands. According to Hockey PEI, some spectators took to the ice as the fight continued.

Police responded and are investigating, the Charlottetown Police Department said Monday afternoon in a press release that referred to “a complaint about several fights that took place on the ice surface at a hockey game.”

The incident comes a year after five players from another PEI U18 team were investigated and eventually suspended for making racial slurs towards a black Nova Scotia goalkeeper. In response, Hockey PEI restructured the mandate of its Discipline and Ethics Committee and focused its attention on educating players, coaches and parents.

Hockey PEI executive director Connor Cameron said it is “very unfortunate” that another incident happened at the same tournament this year.

“We were hoping that maybe some of the hard work we’ve put in over the last year would pay off with a little better behavior on the rink. Obviously that wasn’t the case in this situation,” he said.

That sort of thing has no place in the game… It’s obviously a very, very serious problem. Connor Cameron

“That sort of thing has no place in the game… It’s obviously a very, very serious problem.”

And while Saturday night’s fight was the most serious incident, it wasn’t the only one of the tournament. Cameron said there were “four or five” incidents of coaches being sent off, affecting teams with players as young as 10.

“I can’t understand how the NHL can go an entire year and a coach doesn’t get ejected, and our U18 and our U11 coaches can’t go a week without someone getting kicked out… To me, that’s not hockey.”

‘Despicable behavior’ ever high: Hockey PEI

Hockey PEI is conducting its own internal investigation, but Cameron said the bigger issue is addressing the culture of violence in the sport. He said abuse from players and officials, and overall “despicable behaviour”, are at an all-time high in the sport.

“You feel like it’s three steps forward and two steps back,” he said. “You do all this kind of good work and then, you know, you wake up today, on a Monday morning, and there are four or five incidents that should just never happen.”

He said some people have blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and other societal stressors for the bad behavior.

It’s almost as if many of our people… have forgotten, you know, the greater good of the game of hockey Connor Cameron

“To me, those are excuses,” he said.

“It’s almost like a lot of our people and when I say our people, I mean our coaches, our players and things like that have forgotten, you know, the greater good of the game of hockey.

“The teamwork, working together towards a goal, sacrificing your personal wants and needs for the greater [good] that kind of team stuff seems to have been lost here.”