



Navy Athletics and Under Armor Unveil 2022 Army-Navy Football Game Uniform ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy Athletics and Under Armor have unveiled an astronaut-themed uniform that the Navy football team will wear during its Dec. 10 game against Army at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The 123edplaying the Army-Navy Game, presented by USAA, will be broadcast nationally on CBS at 3:00 PM EST. Fifty-four graduates of the United States Naval Academy have become astronauts, the most of any institution. The first Naval Academy graduate to become an astronaut was Alan Shepard (’45), the first American in space (May 5, 1961) and one of NASA’s first seven astronauts. Shepard’s second spaceflight was on February 5, 1971, when Apollo 14 landed on the moon and he made two moonwalks. In 1985, Naval Academy graduate Bruce McCandless II (’58) made the first unfettered spacewalk, venturing farther from the confines and safety of a ship than any previous astronaut. The Naval Academy Athletic Association and Under Armor worked with NASA to use the official “meatball” logo to accurately recreate the spacewalk suit. The white uniform with red stripes and the US flag mimic markings on the NASA spacewalk suit. The font Helvetica has been used for the numbers and the wordmark. This typeface has been widely used by NASA for decades, from the space shuttle to signage and printing. It is one of the most ubiquitous fonts in the world. The gloves are white and red with the astronaut pin on the palms. The side panels of the pants feature the NASA astronaut pin approved in 1963. This was first given to Mercury 7 astronauts. The silver pin is awarded to astronauts after completing basic training and the gold pin is awarded after completing a spaceflight mission. The helmet features individually handcrafted paintings of McCandless’s iconic photograph untied with the Earth in the background. The other side of the helmet features the classic NASA logo with the moon behind it. The astronaut pin is also depicted on the helmet’s stripe from front to back. The cleats are all white to mimic astronauts’ moon boots with shiny dots representing stars. The socks are royal blue with a red and navy blue wordmark on the inside of the iconic NASA “worm” logo patch. Uniform Exposure Location:https://www.gonavysports.com/ dffcba210a393fb20ef9afa8f3cfe5 65 Video:https://www.youtube.com com/watch?v=8xyzrYI_GV8 Special equipment:https://tinyurl.com/ktfptmsp Big game of football:https://tinyurl.com/yuepu26e Naval Academy Astronauts (Full biography here:https://www.usna.edu/Notables/ astronauts/index.php ) Alan B. Shepard Jr. ’45

Walter M. Schirra ’46

James Irwin ’51

Donn F. Eisele ’52

Edward G. Givens ’52

Jim A Lovell ’52

Thomas P Stafford ’52

Theodore C. Freeman ’53

William A. Anders ’55

Charles M. Duke Jr. ’57

Bruce McCandless II ’58

S David Griggs ’62

Robert C Springer ’64

John O. Creighton ’66

David M Walker ’66

James F. Buchli ’67

Michael J. Smith ’67

Charles F. Bolden Jr. ’68

Michael L. jackets ’68

Bryan D. O’Connor ’68

John M. Lounge ’69

Robert D Cabana ’71

Frank L. Culbertson Jr. ’71

David C. Leestma ’71

William M. Shepherd ’71

John L Phillips ’72

Stephen S Oswald ’73

Kenneth S. Reightler Jr. ’73

William F. Done ’74

Stephen D Thorne ’75

Jerry M Linenger ’77

Pierre J. Thuot ’77

Ken Bowersox ’78

Daniel Bursch ’79

Michael J Foreman ’79

Dominic L. Pudwill Gorie ’79

Joe F. Edwards Jr. ’80s

Michael E. Lopez-Alegria ’80

Kathryn P. Rent ’81

Brent W. Jett Jr. ’81

Wendy B Lawrence ’81

Christopher J Loria ’83

William C McCool ’83

Robert L. Curbeam Jr. ’84

Charles O. Hobaugh ’84

George D. Castle ’84

Lisa Nowak ’85

Stephen G. Bowen ’86

Stephen N Frick ’86

Kenneth T. Ham ’87

Sunita L. Williams ’87

Christopher J Cassidy ’93

Nicole Aunapu Mann ’99

Kayla Baron ’10

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://navysports.com/news/2022/11/21/navy-athletics-and-under-armour-unveils-2022-army-navy-football-game-uniform The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos