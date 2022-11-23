MSU hockey’s Jagger Joshua says the Ohio State player used racial slurs





Michigan State senior hockey player Jagger Joshua released a statement on Twitter Monday night saying an Ohio State player made racial slurs multiple times during the Spartans vs. the Buckeyes game on Nov. 11. Joshua says a game official heard the slur and misspelled the OSU player. OSU’s Kamil Sadlocha got a game misconduct at 10:39 of the second period in that game. Sadlocha played in both OSU games against Notre Dame the following weekend. Joshua said in his statement that he was upset that no additional punishment had been imposed after the Big Ten investigated the matter. “The passivity makes me feel confused and pessimistic about the diversity movement within hockey culture,” Joshua said in his statement. “The ignorance of racism has no place in our game, and I think I need to make people aware that this incident happened. Because without acknowledgment, the problem gets worse.” The Big Ten issued a statement on the situation late Monday. It said that after gathering information from the officials and both schools and reviewing video footage, it “supports the decision of the official to fine OSU for misconduct. Due to the lack of irrefutable evidence presented to the conference , the conference has not imposed further disciplinary action.” Joshua’s older brother, Dakota, is a former Ohio State player and is currently a member of the Vancouver Canucks. Sadlocha redshirt in his first season when Dakota Joshua was a senior. Michigan State Athletics supports and commends Jagger Joshua for having the courage to speak out against racial injustice,” MSU Athletics Director Alan Haller said in a statement Monday night. “As a department, we are committed to providing opportunity for all student-athletes to compete in a space free of discrimination, racism or hatred. Joshua is the Spartans’ leading goalscorer this season, scoring a career-best six goals in 14 games. At Michigan State, we are committed to providing a safe and welcoming space for our student-athletes,” MSU hockey coach Adam Nightingale said in a statement. our program. I am proud to have Jagger Joshua on our team. Contact Nathaniel Bott at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @Nathaniel_Bott

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lansingstatejournal.com/story/sports/college/msu/hockey/2022/11/22/michigan-state-hockey-jagger-joshua-claims-ohio-state-player-used-racial-slurs/69669296007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

