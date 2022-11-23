Gareth Bale’s ingenious solution to Qatar World Cup golf ban

Gareth Bale is the World Cup’s most dedicated golfer. Getty Images

There are so many things Gareth Bale can do at this year’s World Cup. He can blind. He can inspire. He can represent himself and his country. He can reaffirm his position as one of the world’s best players.

There is, it turns out, only one thing can not: Play golf.

According to multiple reports, Bale’s golfing prowess have caught the attention of his World Cup teammates and coaching staff, both of whom have been pressuring the highly talented striker to stay away from the sport in Qatar. Last week, Wales manager Rob Page reportedly said forbidden Bale stopped playing at Doha’s only golf course in an attempt to refocus his attention on football.

The problem, however, is that Bale is obsessed. He plays in celebrity pro-ams and outings whenever his schedule allows. He recently flashed a flag at the completion of an international competition that read: “Wales, Golf, Madrid… In that order.”

As the diehards among us know, it’s hard to turn off golf. Even if you have better things to do, and even if those “better things” are “representing your country at the World Cup”.

And so at this year’s World Cup, not even a suspension was enough to keep Gareth Bale from golf. On the contrary, according to a report in The Daily ExpressBale came up with an ingenious solution: instead of taking himself to the golf course, he brought the golf course to him.

According to the report, Bale had installed a golf simulator on the grounds of the Wales team in Qatar, where he can be found most times when he is off the pitch. His teammates have also tried out the machine, but they admit there is only one real user.

We’ve just been in the pool, table tennis, pool and golf, said striker Mark Harris. Team spirit is great anyway, but games like that help you. Gareth is very good at golf. I think most of us have had a swing and we tried it after practice because we had some free time.

If Monday afternoon was any indication, Bale has had no problem focusing on the task at hand at the World Cup.

With the weight of his native Wales on his right foot, Bale scored a penalty kick to square it off with the United States in the 80th minute of Monday’s first group stage match, potentially saving his team and country a tournament. Bale’s goal was some 64 years in the making, the fulfillment of the greatest moment in Welch World Cup history since the country’s last entry into the tournament in 1958.

It is possible that Page will end Bale’s golfing habit as the Welsh side progress through the group stages. The stakes will then be higher, as will the quality of the opponent. Wales will need every ounce of Bale’s willpower to keep going.

But it’s also possible that Page has learned the same lesson opponents have learned for most of the past decade: It is terribly hard to stop Gareth Bale.

