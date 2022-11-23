The Paige Spiranac of Tennis, Rachel Stuhlmann, Ends 2022 With Dominant Fashion – OutKick





What a year it’s been, Rachel Stuhlmann, the world’s number one tennis influencer, as named by OutKick. We’re talking about a historic run like Roger Federer who dominated tennis as the No. 1 player for four years. While Paige Spiranac was busy dominating headlines via her golf dominance, the other country club sport – tennis – sat in the corner fiddling with his thumbs trying to find a way into the mix. Enter Stuhlmann, who now has a significant Instagram following of 231,000. And she delivers results to those followers. Rachel Stuhlmann ends her 2022 at the top of the OutKick tennis influence world rankings. / Instagram story Since the US Open, she has been to Paris to impact the Rolex Paris Masters event and then returned to the United States for last weekend’s All American Tennis Cup where she conducted interview duties. On Instagram Stuhlmann described it as “An unforgettable weekend”. Then it was off to her home city, St. Louis, for another tennis event and now 2022 is over. It’s time for the holidays and a chance to regroup before 2023 begins what should be a trip to the Australian Open for Stuhlmann, who played college tennis in Missouri. There are hundreds of tennis brands that would be silly not to do a deal with Stuhlmann to get her on the ground in Sydney – hello brands, it will be summer there if you didn’t know – to make some leverage. Think how golf influencer and social media savant Alexandra O’Laughlin will show up at golf events in Ireland modeling a watch. That’s what Stuhlmann should be doing in Australia. And conducting interviews with tennis royalty. And pumping out Instagram content for those in the US dealing with winter. This is exactly how a brand should use Rachel in Australia: Rachel models a guard at the airport as she is about to board a plane to Australia. Boom, there are eyes on the watch and Rachel announces to the world that a big tennis event is coming up and she’s on her way to the action. Feed the tabloids some red meat, 1-2 photos, some kind of announcement that “I’m BACK” and you’ve got headlines on websites from LA to London. Rachel gets a job in Australia and shows off her 5-star hotel. Again, maybe a photo. The rest of the content goes on IG Story and TikTok. Rachel attends a big tennis event. Maybe get her a hosting gig on the red carpet. Or don’t even bother. Rachel explores the Rod Laver Arena and grounds. She shows off her watch. Rachel plays a quick game against a retired top tennis player when possible. Instant global headlines. I just guaranteed millions and millions of eyeballs from a tennis brand. Hire Stuhlmann for Australia and the game begins. “As the ATP Finals draw to a close, this is the very rare and short time of year when the tennis season is ‘off,'” Stuhlmann wrote on Instagram Monday. “I use this time to work on different projects, make plans for next year and spend time with family and friends.” And then come back to dominate 2023.

