Wisconsin football: three things we learned vs. Nebraska

It was terrifying, but at least Wisconsin walked away with a W and, more importantly, the Freedom Trophy. Were one for two in this trophy SZN. The main battle is yet to be played, but let’s take a look at what we learned after Wisconsin secured this victory.

Mertz did just enough to secure victory

All day Mertz stared at a scoreless game with nothing but an interception and 39 yards to show. Social media was buzzing again with the disappointment this badger season has brought. Then came the 4th quarter. More than a quarter of his completions, his touchdown and more than a half yard on the day, three of eight for 44 yards, occurred in that final quarter.

Of course, the weather had a big impact on the game, but Mertz still seemed out of his element. I don’t expect him to play crazy, but too many of his passes seemed to stem from a lack of understanding of what the defense was giving him and what the reads were showing. There’s still a lot of progress to make, but there’s not much time when you consider there’s one game left in the regular season.

The Wisconsin rush attack is as complementary as ever

.225 yards rushing on the day rushing between the three backs of Allen, Mellussi and Guerendo. Wisconsin collectively rushed for more as a team than Nebraska’s total yards on the day. The Badgers’ three-man monster may not have broken through the goal line, but they certainly carried the team to victory. It was Mellussi’s most productive game of the year, eating 98 yards at just under five yards at a time.

Allen fell just eight yards short of scoring his seventh 100-yard-plus game of the season, running just over five yards on a day of 92 yards. Allen should be back from his injury in time for next week’s Ax match, but it’s comforting to know that if things go south again for Allen next week, these two will be there to perform.

The job is Leonhards and he has his work off his hands

As of Saturday night, the Wisconsin Badgers have officially posted the job opening for the head coach position. Look, there are many candidates who, in theory, would be more than capable of taking over Madison and succeeding. But we all know it’s Leonhard’s job now. Six weeks into his takeover of the Badger football program, Leonhard has racked up more wins than defeats, taken home a rivalry trophy and Badgers secured bowl eligibility.

It should also be noted that as long as Leonhard is the man, Wisconsin could secure more than just bowl fitness and a coach; Wisconsin may have kept its players from being poached. There are also concerns on the recruitment front. Collin Dixon and Jamal Howard both parted ways with the Badgers earlier this week. The Badgers are now working with less than

commits 15. Horrible! I know the Athletic Director wanted to take his time with this decision, but it seems the damage of not mentioning Leonhard sooner has already been done. While the certainty of a spring and summer to prepare for 24 will no doubt help Leonhard show if he is truly ready to lead this team, the school’s lack of confidence meant that the job soon became much becomes more difficult. With a week to go, Leonhard hopes to come up with a plan that can help the badgers reclaim the axe; hopefully he can win back some recruits too. To Wisconsin!