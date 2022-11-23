Sports
Ramona’s Ferguson, Scalise and Wilson, Crews and Dusseault play in tennis CIF tournament
The last high school tennis match for Ramona senior Sophia Scalise was at the CIF tournament when she teamed up with junior Isa Wilson.
Sophomores Caylei Crews and Katie Dusseault also played a doubles match in the CIF tournament, and junior Hannah Ferguson was in that tournament’s singles match.
Both Ramona doubles teams lost in the first round of the tournament at the Balboa Tennis Club in San Diego, as did Ferguson. The first round in singles was on October 31 and the first round in doubles took place on November 1.
There is both an individual CIF tournament and a team CIF playoff tournament. Ramona was in Division II for the team’s playoffs, and the 11th-seeded Bulldogs played a first-round game at sixth-seeded Steele Canyon on October 25. The Cougars advanced to the quarterfinals with a 12-6 win.
I had hoped for a much better match. That was tough, said Ramona coach Troy Romero.
Five singles players and five doubles tandems from each competition qualified for the CIF tournament. Ferguson had a first round match against Scripps Ranch sophomore Alisa Privorotskiy, winning 6–3, 6–2 sets.
She was really good, Ferguson said of her opponent.
Romero noted that Privorotskiy had a higher Universal Tennis Rating than Ferguson.
I thought Hannah did a good job, Romero said. She fought hard.
The final game of the game went to deuce three times before Privorotskiy took the final two points.
I didn’t give up and did my best, said Ferguson. I think I definitely played better than I thought.
Wilson and Scalise had a first round match against Megan Tran and Samantha Truong of Mira Mesa, who were victorious 6-1, 6-0.
It was a tough game, Scalise said.
“It was tough competition, but I’m just glad I was able to get into CIF,” said Wilson.
Last year, Ferguson played doubles in the CIF tournament with 2021 senior Amanda Barrett, while Scalise and 2021 senior Zaida Gonzalez were a doubles team in the CIF tournament. This year’s CIF tournament was the first for Wilson, Crews and Dusseault.
“I’m going to do it again next year,” said Wilson.
We got a bad draw, but otherwise they did great, Romero said. They’ve had a great year.
Scalise and Wilson won the Valley League doubles championship this year.
Proud of our team this season. We did very well, Scalise said.
They worked well together, Romero said. I’m proud of them.
Crews and Dusseault also lost a game 6-1, 6-0 in the first round. They played Eastlake seniors Sophia De Leon and Moe Okubo.
I think we played very well. This is our first time at CIF, so a really good learning experience, Crews said.
We had to do a lot of deuce, and it was pretty close, Dusseault said. I think we played well.
The best thing for them is that they have experience, Romero said. For sophomores to make it is pretty amazing.
|
