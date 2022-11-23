England v Australia: Cricket is in danger of losing its relevance due to the full schedule

England were beaten 3–0 in the ODI series against Australia which started just four days after winning the T20 World Cup

England Test captain Ben Stokes retired from one-day international cricket in July and issued a strong warning about the game’s future.

“We’re not cars, you can’t just fill us up and we’ll go out and be ready to be refueled,” said Stokes.

Four months later, when England and Australia embarked on an ODI series just four days after the T20 World Cup final, those words felt more relevant than ever.

It was clear that England, who had sent half of their T20 champions to Pakistan to prepare for the upcoming test series, were not at the races – and understandably so. Jos Buttler, winner of the T20 World Cup, echoed his teammate’s statement.

“A lot of people talk about how to keep bilateral cricket relevant and this series is a great example of how not to do that,” Buttler said afterwards. England’s record ODI defeat.

“One of the biggest things is having overlapping series. We have a group of players preparing for a Test series in Pakistan and we have another group playing here at the same time.”

There were moments for England to celebrate in the series. Dawid Malan’s classy century in Adelaide, as well as Sam Billings and James Vince’s half-century in Sydney on their return to the white-ball set-up.

But with more and more players moving out of the franchise leagues due to increasing workloads and feeling torn across three formats, the debate over cricket’s increasingly packed schedule seems to have reached a boiling point.

“I feel a little bit for the players to be honest, the ones who are young and coming into the game at the moment,” added Buttler.

“They want to play all formats, but I don’t think the schedule allows that.”

The scenes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after England’s 221-run crush couldn’t be more contrasting than those nine days earlier, when Buttler’s side lifted the T20 World Cup trophy at the same ground.

In a game that lacked both intensity and purpose, England collapsed to 142 all out and it looked like their flight home couldn’t come soon enough.

“Some of those dismissals suggest that not even half of their mind was on the plane, they were all on their mind on the plane home,” former England wicketkeeper Matt Prior said on BT Sport.

“Some of it is justified. It’s been an insane schedule, everyone’s been talking about it.

“You can’t escape the fact that if you push the players, keep playing them over and over again, put them in pressure situations with the intensity around it, without the opportunity to prepare, this is the result.”

The ODI series was also disappointing in terms of attendance, particularly notable at the colossal MCG which is usually such a fortress for Australian sides.

But David Warner, the player of the series, expressed his understanding for the plight of the fans.

“It’s a challenge to the crowd,” said Warner.

“I’m not going into politics, but at the moment it’s a lot financially to ask people to come to these games if they can see them on TV.

“It’s important to keep that in mind and we respect and appreciate everyone who comes to support us.”

He also noted how difficult it is for England players to get into the series after a World Cup win, saying he feels Australia have reached the end of their summer given the amount of cricket they have already played .

“It’s extremely difficult on the emotional side of things, you now have to put all your time and effort into one format and for us that’s Tests.

“Of course we put a lot of energy into the World Cup, but here everyone is trying to save their energy for the Tests.

“England are preparing for their tests against Pakistan, India are in New Zealand. We understand there is still a lot of catching up to do due to Covid, but I think we should definitely take it into consideration.”

For both sides, the focus now shifts to red-ball cricket, with Australia hosting the West Indies in a two-Test series starting next Wednesday, while England embark on their three-match tour of Pakistan a day later.