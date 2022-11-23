Sports
England v Australia: Cricket is in danger of losing its relevance due to the full schedule
England Test captain Ben Stokes retired from one-day international cricket in July and issued a strong warning about the game’s future.
“We’re not cars, you can’t just fill us up and we’ll go out and be ready to be refueled,” said Stokes.
Four months later, when England and Australia embarked on an ODI series just four days after the T20 World Cup final, those words felt more relevant than ever.
It was clear that England, who had sent half of their T20 champions to Pakistan to prepare for the upcoming test series, were not at the races – and understandably so. Jos Buttler, winner of the T20 World Cup, echoed his teammate’s statement.
“A lot of people talk about how to keep bilateral cricket relevant and this series is a great example of how not to do that,” Buttler said afterwards. England’s record ODI defeat.
“One of the biggest things is having overlapping series. We have a group of players preparing for a Test series in Pakistan and we have another group playing here at the same time.”
There were moments for England to celebrate in the series. Dawid Malan’s classy century in Adelaide, as well as Sam Billings and James Vince’s half-century in Sydney on their return to the white-ball set-up.
But with more and more players moving out of the franchise leagues due to increasing workloads and feeling torn across three formats, the debate over cricket’s increasingly packed schedule seems to have reached a boiling point.
“I feel a little bit for the players to be honest, the ones who are young and coming into the game at the moment,” added Buttler.
“They want to play all formats, but I don’t think the schedule allows that.”
The scenes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after England’s 221-run crush couldn’t be more contrasting than those nine days earlier, when Buttler’s side lifted the T20 World Cup trophy at the same ground.
In a game that lacked both intensity and purpose, England collapsed to 142 all out and it looked like their flight home couldn’t come soon enough.
“Some of those dismissals suggest that not even half of their mind was on the plane, they were all on their mind on the plane home,” former England wicketkeeper Matt Prior said on BT Sport.
“Some of it is justified. It’s been an insane schedule, everyone’s been talking about it.
“You can’t escape the fact that if you push the players, keep playing them over and over again, put them in pressure situations with the intensity around it, without the opportunity to prepare, this is the result.”
The ODI series was also disappointing in terms of attendance, particularly notable at the colossal MCG which is usually such a fortress for Australian sides.
But David Warner, the player of the series, expressed his understanding for the plight of the fans.
“It’s a challenge to the crowd,” said Warner.
“I’m not going into politics, but at the moment it’s a lot financially to ask people to come to these games if they can see them on TV.
“It’s important to keep that in mind and we respect and appreciate everyone who comes to support us.”
He also noted how difficult it is for England players to get into the series after a World Cup win, saying he feels Australia have reached the end of their summer given the amount of cricket they have already played .
“It’s extremely difficult on the emotional side of things, you now have to put all your time and effort into one format and for us that’s Tests.
“Of course we put a lot of energy into the World Cup, but here everyone is trying to save their energy for the Tests.
“England are preparing for their tests against Pakistan, India are in New Zealand. We understand there is still a lot of catching up to do due to Covid, but I think we should definitely take it into consideration.”
For both sides, the focus now shifts to red-ball cricket, with Australia hosting the West Indies in a two-Test series starting next Wednesday, while England embark on their three-match tour of Pakistan a day later.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/63716620
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- England v Australia: Cricket is in danger of losing its relevance due to the full schedule
- Artist’s Hand-Painted Dress Matching Her Work Goes Viral
- Why was Indonesia’s recent earthquake so deadly?
- Court appears skeptical of Trump’s claims in Mar-a-Lago case
- Suneil Shetty has THIS to say about his 30 years in Bollywood and his OTT debut
- Proven innovation for decontamination and security
- Imran Khan ‘sold’ gold medal he received from India: Pak Defense Minister
- A Russian prankster posing as Macron spoke to Duda in Poland after the explosion
- UK investigates Apple and Google ‘strangle’ of web browsing
- Manika Batra achieves career best world ranking after performing at Asian Cup
- Marvel actors are ‘not movie stars’ – The Hollywood Reporter
- Will Jonathan Majors wear Dennis Rodman’s wedding dress in the NBA movie?