23 Ohio State football players participate in senior day festivities ahead of Saturday’s final home game of 2022 against Michigan





23 Ohio State football players will be honored in pre-game Senior Day festivities at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

The list of seniors who will participate in Senior Day, according to Ohio States’ game notes for The Game: Seniors Day participants

No. Pos Player 0 WR KAMRYN BABB 3 LB TERADIA MITCHELL 6 DT TARON VINCENT 8 FROM JAVONTAE JEAN-BAPTISTE 9 FROM ZACH HARRISON 10 WR XAVIER JOHNSON 14 S RONNIE HICKMAN 15 S TANNER MCCALISTER 21 LB PALAIE GAOTEOTE 24 RB MARCUS CROWLEY 26 CB CAMERON BROWN 34 THE MITCH ROSSI 41 S JOSH PROCTOR 42 CB LLOYD MCFARQUHAR 42 LS BRADLEY ROBINSON 54 FROM TYLER FRIDAY 55 RG MATT JONES 60 OL RYAN SMITH 76 OL HARRY MILLER 79 OT DAWAND JONES 86 DT JERRON CAGE 95 K NOAH RUGGLE 96 P MICHAEL OSHAUGHNESS Notable players on the list include Ronnie Hickman, who is a redshirt junior in terms of eligibility, even though he’s an academic senior, and Marcus Crowley and Harry Miller, who will both run on Senior Day, even though they’re both out the season stopped with football. for medical reasons. In addition to Hickman, players on the Senior Day list who have one more year of eligibility thanks to the extra year the NCAA has given all players in 2020 include Kamryn Babb, Taron Vincent, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Zach Harrison, Xavier Johnson, Palaie Gaoteote, Cameron Brown, Josh Proctor, Tyler Friday, Matt Jones and Dawand Jones. While walking on Senior Day is no guarantee they will leave Ohio State after this season, Brown, Mitch Rossi and Bradley Robinson all walked last year before opting to return to Ohio State for another season. depart from the state of Ohio after this year. Hickman is the only redshirt junior on the Senior Day list. While Ohio State could also lose several true juniors and redshirt sophomores to the NFL draft, namely CJ Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Paris Johnson Jr., those Buckeyes are not eligible to participate in Senior Day festivities because they are only in their third year of university . The Ohio State Senior Day recognition will be held, as is tradition, at a pregame ceremony before the final home game of the season on Saturday. However, unlike in previous years, Ohio State will not hold its Senior Tackle on a Thursday, as Ryan Day revealed Monday on the Buckeye Roundtable that he and the team’s leadership committee have jointly decided to hold this year’s Senior Tackle during bowl- practices in December, as the Buckeyes want to stay focused on beating Michigan as much as possible this week, while Day also wants the players to spend some time with their families over Thanksgiving. We have so much influence on this game, we just want to make sure the focus is on the team up north, Day said Monday.

