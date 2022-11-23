Nick Shirley of Bloomington North leads All-Area IHSAA Boys Tennis Team

It’s a family tree with deep roots in the Bloomington tennis community, so it’s no surprise if one of its branches blooms like Nick Shirley has.

The Coghlan, Shirley, and Gettelfinger families, all related in some way, have served North Head boys’ tennis coach Ken Hydinger (and girls’ coach Barb Mills) ever since Matthew Coghlan played for his first Cougars squad in 2008.

“It was incredible,” said Hydinger, who has known Nick Shirley for at least a decade and had all the signs of being something special, in the form of Cougar standouts Matthew McCoy, Ray Leonard and Mac Rogers or South’s three-time state champion Ronnie Schneider.

“It’s pretty easy to see when they get on the field and they pay attention and eagerly come to the field,” said Hydinger. “It’s the kids who enjoy talking about tennis. Their heads are in it. They’re learning.”

He sees more similarities between them and Shirley, the state runner-up and fourth-time Herald-Times Boys’ Tennis Player of the Year.

“First of all, they have the self-image of being a tennis player,” Hydinger said. “It’s part of their identity, it’s something they love. It’s part of them.

“The second thing is they all believed in themselves, so they were going to get something done. And they were all very disciplined and consistent in their league. They played all the time in the off-season. And of course they got the award.” take advantage of it with the growth of their game.”

Shirley’s game and tennis knowledge have grown remarkably in four years. He was a quick learner, so he could bring new ideas and concepts into play sooner than most.

“There’s an old saying as a teacher, ‘You don’t teach them anything,'” Hydinger said. “You put seeds in it and the good players make it their own.

“A lot of that is an attitude. They want to get better and they knew they had to get better.”

And Shirley has been at his best this season, going 18-2 on both sides of a two-week break caused by a hamstring strain. One loss was due to stopping late in the second set, a heated battle with Columbus North’s Hank Lin, and the other in the state title match after rallying for a three-set semifinal win, 5–7, 6 -4, 6-4.

He took out the only other three-setter he played all season, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (5) against South’s Michael Asplund in the section final. He finished with a dozen 6-0, 6-0 wins.

“One of the biggest differences this year is that he used to go back a little bit with the ball,” said Hydinger. “Maybe he went too far behind the baseline, so he wasn’t able to attack. And he was only so good at putting balls back. So he stayed closer to the baseline and that allowed him to get into the transition points and get the ball.” ball earlier.

“He also paid more attention and didn’t just let things happen. He was intentional. It’s a developed skill. The other thing is that his volleys improved a lot. Last year he just blocked balls, and this year he started driving them a little bit better. He often ended with one or two volleys.’

Single people

Nick Shirley, North, Sr.

Four-time HT Player of the Year had his best season yet, going 18-2 at No. 1 (69-18 for his career) and second in the state. Only another loss came in a match he had to give up late in the second set. All CI. First Team All-State for third time.

Michael Asplund, South, Sr.

One of the best in the state and one of the hardest hitters around led the Panthers to the regional finals. Went 16-6 and lost four times to Hank Lin of Shirley and Columbus North. All CI. First team All State. Four times All-Area, two times in singles, two times in doubles.

Chris Lian, South, Sr.

Played number 2 for Panthers 22-1, with his only loss to Carmel. Only eight times did his opponents win more than two games against him. Finished his career with an incredible 84-9. All CI. Second-team All-State. Four times All-Area, two times in singles, two times in doubles.

Doubles

Casey McIntyre and Brady Murphy, North

The Cougars’ top doubles team, McIntyre, a junior, and Murphy, a freshman, went 14-6 and earned a spot in the individual tournament, but fell one game short of making the regional. Made it to the final at the Jasper Tournament. All District.

Evan Kantor and Luka Jovanovic, South

The Panthers best team came together late in the year after Jovanovic spent time with 3 singles early on and went 2-3. Kantor partnered David Ciucu for much of the season, finishing 6–8 in doubles.

FAIR MENTION: Alex Busch, South (singles); Esteban Crespo, North, So. (singles); Josh Sang and DavidCiucu, South (doubles).