Michigan hockey player says opponent used racial slurs

A Michigan State hockey player said he was the target of racial slurs several times during a game against Ohio State earlier this month.

Jagger Joshua, who is Black, took to social media Monday night to describe the incident, which he says occurred during the Nov. 11 game between the Spartans and the Buckeyes in East Lansing.

Joshua said one of the Ohio State players insulted him “several times” over the course of the game. In one instance, an official heard the slur, says Joshua, and awarded the Buckeyes player a misconduct penalty. The box score shows that an Ohio State player received a 10-minute game misconduct penalty in the second period.

However, Joshua said the Big Ten and Ohio State investigated the incident and chose not to take any further action, a decision he said left him feeling “confused and pessimistic.”

“Acts of racism have no place in hockey because they can discourage African Americans and minorities like me from playing and loving the game,” Joshua wrote on Twitter. “Doing nothing despite racist comments and actions allows this behavior to continue.

“The passivity makes me feel confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture,” added Joshua. “The ignorance of racism has no place in our game. And I think I should make people aware that this incident happened, because without acknowledgment the problem will get worse.”

The Big Ten, in response to an inquiry from The Detroit News, said in a statement Monday that it “gathered and evaluated” information from the crew on duty, Ohio State and Michigan State, as well as available video footage, before deciding not to take any additional action. The conference did say it supported the official’s decision to impose the misconduct fine.

“Due to the lack of incontrovertible evidence presented to the conference, the conference has not imposed any further disciplinary action,” the Big Ten said in a statement, by email. The Detroit News. “The Big Ten Conference is committed to providing our student-athletes with inclusive environments that are free from harassment or discrimination in any form. The safety and well-being of our campus communities remains our top priority.”

Ohio State also issued a statement to The Detroit News, said it was working “in collaboration” with the Big Ten to come up with a solution.

“The Ohio State athletic department and men’s hockey program worked with the Big Ten Conference to resolve the allegations of misconduct against the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy,” the Ohio State athletic department said in a statement.

“Ohio State is focused on providing an inclusive and supportive environment for all. The department is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for everyone. Our Buckeye Inclusion committee has done an excellent job of providing education and awareness in our department, both for students and staff. We are committed to recognizing our remarkable diversity and using our core values ​​to ensure that everyone attending or participating in an athletic event feels safe and welcome.”

It remains unclear if any Buckeyes player, including the one Joshua says used the slur that led to the misconduct penalty, received any discipline from the university. The player who received the misconduct penalty — whom Joshua has not publicly identified — has played in both Ohio State games since the Nov. 11 game against Michigan State.

Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller and hockey coach Adam Nightingale expressed their support for Joshua in a few statements on Twitter.

“Michigan State Athletics stands with Jagger Joshua and commends him for having the courage to speak out against racial injustice,” Haller wrote. “As a department, we are committed to providing all student-athletes with opportunities to compete in a space free of discrimination, racism or hatred.”

Nightingale added, “At Michigan State, we are committed to providing a safe and welcoming space for our student-athletes. I think it’s important that all student-athletes feel comfortable and supported in our locker room and in our program. I am proud to have Jagger Joshua on our team.”