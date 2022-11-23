‘I was so focused,’ says Will Bayley after reclaiming the para-table tennis world championships

WORLD CHAMPION: Will, who regained the title he won in 2014

Will Bayley turned in a brilliant performance, recently winning gold in the men’s class 7 singles at the World Para Table Tennis Championships in Andalucia.

Will defeat the European champion and number two in the world Jean-paul Montanus from the Netherlands 3-0. Rob Davies (Men’s Class 1), Aaron McKibbin and Ross Wilson (Men’s Class 8) will all take bronze after losing their semifinals, while Joshua Stacey went for gold in Men’s Class 9.

Montanus beat Bayley in the European Championship finals in 2013 and 2015 and he took the first three points today but after that it was all Bayley. He took the first set 11-6 and the second 11-7 with smart play that either produced winners or fouled an increasingly frustrated Montanus. At 5-3 in the third inning, the Dutch coach called a timeout, but it didn’t stop Bayley’s momentum and a backhand error by Montanus earned him four match points. He only needed one and when a forehand from the Dutchman flew long, Bayley held his arms up in triumph before hugging his sporting opponent.

Will, who regained the title he won in 2014, said, I was so focused. I just knew that when you play against someone like JP you have to be in top form and at your best, so I knew I had to be fully focused on every point to win and that was probably one of my best performances. I had to make it a tactical battle to have a chance against him and I was tactically good today and it was a great win for me.

Being world champion again means everything to me. I train very hard and work hard every day – everyone does – and everyone who knows me knows that I love this sport. It means everything to me – more than just table tennis, it’s about my way of thinking and my attitude.

It’s about inspiring people – my kids for example – to never give up on your dream and that means a lot to me. This shows that if you work hard, never give up and believe in yourself you can achieve anything and that’s why it was important for me to do that today.

After overcoming a serious knee injury last year and winning silver in Tokyo, Bayley stated he would be back to try and regain his Paralympic title in Paris and has not lost a singles match since.

He said: I have to take it step by step. I have the European Championships next year – that’s a big one and there are so many good players. My first game here was probably my toughest game against the world number 20, so anything can happen. But I just feel like I’ve got a good all-round game and I’m ready to take on anyone in Paris. I’m ready for that challenge and I can’t wait.

McKibbin showed great character to get through a five-set quarterfinal against world number three and Paralympic bronze medalist Maksym Nikolenko. After a slow start, he won a great rally to take the second set 14-12 to level at 1-1 and came back level at 2-2 after Nikolenko won the third set 11-7. The fifth set was nip and tuck all the way, with the Ukrainian red carded for wasting time, but when McKibbin produced a forehand winner to take the set 12-10 on his second match point, he threw his bat in the air and ran to his corner to hug Coach Mat Kenny.

He faced another Ukrainian in the semifinals in world number one Viktor Didukh, who had won all 17 of their previous encounters. McKibbin had brought him close several times and after losing the first set he fought back fantastically from 10-6 to lead the second 14-12 and then led 7-1 in the third. But Didukh used all his experience to work his way back into the game and took the third 11-9 before securing his place in the final 11-7 in the fourth.

McKibbin said: I felt really good in the game and I matched him quality-wise, but that’s what he’s good at – he’s smart. I don’t think I changed the way I played but I think he started putting a lot less spin on the ball and I struggled with that because at the start of the game he was playing with a lot of topspin and he was properly erect before I attack. I don’t think I played badly from 7-1, he kept getting that extra ball back.

GAME FACE: Will in action during the match

While disappointed to lose, McKibbin can be justifiably proud of earning his first major singles medal.

It’s hard to accept, he admitted. I felt my level here was good enough to win the tournament, so I’m disappointed, but I’m sure I’ll be delighted with the bronze tomorrow, because it’s a great achievement. My match against Nikolenko was far from easy and I’m really proud of how mentally strong I’ve been. I was behind in the second set and won it by keeping my faith and focus and I know I’m in the mix now and I want to do it again in Paris.

Wilson defended his title here and started well in his quarterfinal against Andras Csonka, the silver medalist of the Paralympic Games in Rio 2016. He took the first two sets 11-5 11-6 and although the Hungarian came back to take the third with 11-9, Wilson took the fourth 11-8 with his fourth match point.

In the semi-finals he took on Thomas Bouvais, the world and Paralympic team medalist from France, and again got off to a good start, winning the first set 11-5. Wilson was leading 7-5 in the second when the French coach called a timeout and Bouvais beat the set 12-10, but Wilson responded by taking the third 11-4 to lead 2-1. Bouvais came back to take the fourth 11-7 and it came down to a deciding set. From 5-1 Wilson fought back to level at 6-6 and from then on it was an even fight with great rallies that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats. Match points for both players were saved until at 15-14 for Bouvais another great rally ended in Wilson sending a backhand long to the delight of his opponent and the vociferous French supporters.

It was a game neither player deserved to lose and a heavy loss for Wilson, although he too can be very proud of taking bronze in the World Cup.

He started feeding on the crowd when he got back into the game, a dejected Wilson said, but that’s part of the sport and it’s just one of those things. Maybe it just wasn’t my day today. I did my best and that’s all you can do. I’m really disappointed now because I clearly want more and I felt like I’ve been playing well the last couple of rounds.

It was just one of those games where you do a few things wrong and then you get into a big fight and maybe I should have done better at 2-1. I know bronze is a good achievement and I’m proud of that, but in the end it wasn’t what I wanted.

I felt like I could have done more, but that’s life. You can’t always expect to have more and do better and today I have to settle for bronze and hats off to him because he played really well.

Davies and Joo Young Dae last met in the Paralympic final in Rio, where the Welshman won in four sets. Unable to defend his title in Tokyo due to injury and the Korean is now Paralympic champion and number one in the world, while Davies is still working his way back to his best form after two years through injury and today it was Joo who proved he was stronger. in a 3-0 win. Davies has entered these World Championships with little expectations and can draw confidence from a bronze medal as he builds towards Paris in 2024.

It didn’t go too well, Davies said, but you can’t be 60 per cent and play someone like Joo and it showed. At the moment it’s probably my level and I’m really surprised I made it through to the semis and very happy to get the bronze medal and beat the two guys I did to be honest.

So it’s coming together and I’m just getting more used to playing games again, which is positive. It would always be about next year for me, really because I’m only fully fit again for about two months, so I’m happy with where I am and I can’t wait for next year now.

Submitted by Francesca Bullock

