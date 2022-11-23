



Lewan defeats Virginia Tech’s No. 4 Andonian in NWCA All-Star Classic

Austin, Texas — University of Michigan fifth-year senior Will Levan earned a 3-1 decision in his 157-pound match against Virginia Tech’s Bryce Andonian at the National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Classic on Tuesday night (Nov. 22) at FloWrestling’s new event facility. Lewan double-legged in the win in the first period, timed his shot and finished late to ride out the final 15 seconds of the frame. The wrestlers traded breakaways in the second and third as well as a few flurries. Lewan held onto his position and continued offensively, almost ending with a one-leg shot to the rim in the third inning to close out the fight. It was the first collegiate meeting between Lewan and Andonian, who was an All-American last season after finishing third at 149 pounds. Andonian is fourth in the latest FloWrestling rankings, while Lewan is second. The Wolverine captain is 3-0 on the season — tonight’s game was an exhibition and does not count toward the wrestlers’ season record — and is a two-time All-American. He placed fifth last season at 157 pounds and earned NWCA Second Team All-American honors as a freshman after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 NCAA Championships. Lewan is the 41st Michigan wrestler to earn an NWCA All-Star selection and the eighth over the last four events. This season’s All-Star Classic resumed the event after a four-year hiatus. Lewan earned UM its 17th win at the annual event and its first at 157 pounds. The only other Wolverine appearance at the weight was Ryan Bertin’s 11–7 loss to Ohio’s Jake Percival in 2005; Bertin earned his second NCAA weight title later that season. Lewan and Michigan (3-0) will return to action at the annual Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, December 2-3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wrestling begins at 9 a.m. PST each day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2022/11/22/wrestling-lewan-defeats-virginia-techs-no-4-andonian-in-nwca-all-star-classic.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos