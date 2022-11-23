Interview with Justin Langer about being fired as Australian coach





Former coach Justin Langer played the role of Test captain Pat Cummins in his downfall, the anonymous cowards who leaked against him and Cricket Australia’s council have called for his unceremonious sacking last summer. In an exclusive interview with Code Sports, Langer reveals that Cummins and white ball skipper Aaron Finch finally gave him brutal feedback long after the whisper campaign against him started. I spoke with Pat Cummins. He said to me about five times, This might be brutally honest. I said, Pat, there’s nothing sassy about your feedback. What is relentless is that I hear it behind my back through the media or through sources. Nobody telling me. Tell me, Langer said. Everyone was nice to my face, but I read about this stuff, and half of it… I couldn’t believe that made the papers. Many journalists use the word source. I’d say change that word to coward. A coward says, no source. Because what do you mean by a source says? They either have an ax to grind with someone and they won’t come and say it to your face, or they’re just leaking things for their own agenda. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Justin Langer was sacked weeks after Australia won the Ashes. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Source: Getty Images Langer said his biggest regret was his lack of relationship with CA’s board, which still saw him fired after changing his ways and winning the T20 World Cup and Ashes. The hardest part for me of all was: I got the feedback (and) I did something about it. We won the T20 World Cup, we won the Ashes. We were number 1 in the world. I’ve never enjoyed coaching so much and I’m still fired. That’s the hard part, Langer said. Because you can’t give someone feedback, do something about it and then that happens. But I have spoken to the Cricket Australia board three times in four years. That’s crazy. And that’s the only thing I would do differently. Because when you know that people don’t support you, there isn’t a lonelier place in the world. When you know that people have your back, there is no more powerful place in the world. And that’s what I would have done differently. READ THE FULL INTERVIEW ON CODE SPORTS

