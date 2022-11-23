Sports
How annoyed will the Big 12 be if Iowa State football beats TCU?
AMES Of course, the Big 12 Conference wants the fourth-seeded and undefeated Texas Christian to beat Iowa State 4-7 on Saturday. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise, and if they do, feel free to laugh at them.
The more convincingly TCU wins, the better. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell knows it. His players know it. The college football world knows it.
Anyone who follows this great sport knows that TCU has to keep winning if it wants to secure one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff. Don’t fool yourself into believing the Big 12 doesn’t know either.
College Football Playoff money aside, this is about reputation. This is about prestige. This is about Texas-sized bragging rights.
This is about ending the Big 12’s two-year College Football playoff drought, with a team that will be in the conference longer than next season. It’s about a Big 12 team other than Oklahoma finally reaching the top round of college football.
With the Sooners and Texas going to the SEC on July 1, 2025, it’s important that the Big 12 can brag about having one of their loyal (emphasis on loyal) members achieve what has been a Never Never Land for Big 12 programs that were not called Oklahoma.
Of the Power Five conferences, the SEC and Big Ten have had three CFP teams, the ACC and Pac-12 have two each, and the Big 12 has only Oklahoma.
Saturday TCU gains are a big deal for the folks in the conference offices in Irving, Texas. It’s a big problem. Television contract negotiations seem to be going well, but how much better would it be if communist Brett Yormark had TCU as a nationally relevant bargaining chip about a year before the defection of the Sooners and Texas?
More:Peterson: Iowa State football fans’ pleas for some change never stop
A lot.
Yormark came to the Big 12 from the entertainment industry. He is a promoter. He has a high profile national storyline in TCU. Possibly the best storyline in college football.
He knows what this could mean for the image of the conference and future revenues. Prestige quarterback Max Duggan and first-time Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes to be able to bring to a conference for whom naysayers were preparing final rituals is immeasurable.
On Saturday, in Fort Worth, Iowa State, is on that trail.
Remember when Paul Rhoads Cyclones upset second-ranked Oklahoma State on a Friday night at Jack Trice Stadium in 2011? Coach Mike Gundy’s team and LSU were only undefeated in college football with two games remaining. They were on their way to what was then the BCS championship game.
That changed dramatically, of course, when Leonard Johnson intercepted a pass, Jeff Woody thundered 4 yards into the end zone, and the Cyclones stunned the college football world with a 37-31 double overtime victory that will live forever in Iowa State football history. .
BCS Bedlam blared The Registers morning-after headline.
We literally played the same game three times in a row, Woody said after the game. Because of our preparation, we knew how they would line up, what they would do.
I’m sure the Big 12 was beyond annoyed.
That game began with a moment of silence for Oklahoma State women’s basketball coach Kurt Budke and assistant Miranda Serna, who died in a plane crash the day before the football game. Sure, it was an emotional evening for several reasons.
Eleven years later, Iowa State may once again disrupt the current standings of college football, with a victory in Saturday’s 3 p.m. game in Fort Worth. And you know what? As college football and the Big 12 in particular have gone this season, I wouldn’t bet against it.
And if it happens?
More:Peterson: Iowan Max Duggan’s perseverance is one of college football’s top stories
Oh my gosh, I don’t know, Campbell said when asked what the Big 12’s reaction might be. At the end of the day, play the games on your schedule. Each game has a unique meaning to us.
For us, you are approaching the end of the season and reaching the point where you want to play your best football.
It is clear that everyone within the football complex of the program expects victory. They’re of the “Who cares what the Big 12 wants?” mentality.
I feel like no one in the Big 12 expects us to go to TCU and win, receiver Jaylin Noel said Tuesday. Obviously it will come as a shock to many people.
For people in this building? I don’t think it will come as a big surprise to us.
And get this: How often do you see a Power Five conference football game where two Iowans are the starting quarterbacks? That would be Duggan, from Council Bluffs, starting for TCU. That would be Hunter Dekkers from Hawarden, quarterback of the Cyclones.
So what happens if Iowa State wins?
I don’t think only the Big 12 will be shocked, but the world, Dekkers said.
Out-of-conference college football teams, particularly Tennessee, LSU and USC, will suddenly move to Iowa State.
The big 12?
Not so much.
Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson began his 50th year as a sportswriter for the Des Moines Register in December 2021. Reach him at [email protected], 515-284-8132 and on Twitter @RandyPete.
|
