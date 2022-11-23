United Cup Field Set | ATP tour

The 18 countries are now confirmed for the inaugural edition of the United Cup, a new annual event for mixed teams taking place in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney from Thursday 29 December to Sunday 8 January 2023.

Bulgaria joins Greece and Belgium in Group A in Perth. Kazakhstan joins Poland and Switzerland in Group B in Brisbane.

In a blockbuster opening session in Perth, World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas of top-seeded country Greece will face former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria on Thursday, December 29 at the RAC Arena.

On the first day in Brisbane, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and recently crowned Billie Jean King Cup winner Belinda Bencic of Switzerland will face Kazakh Yulia Putintseva at Pat Rafter Arena.

The United Cup, an ATP-WTA event co-hosted with Tennis Australia, offers $15 million in prize money and up to 500 Pepperstone ATP and 500 WTA ranking points.

Brisbane, Perth and Sydney will host the group stage from Thursday, December 29 to Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Each host city has two groups of three nations, competing in a round-robin format.

Each tie consists of two men’s and two women’s singles and one mixed doubles played over two days.

Group winners in each city will play for one of three places in the semi-finals.

Three City Champions will advance to the United Cup Final Four in Sydney, to be played at the Ken Rosewall Arena from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 January. The next best-performing team from the group stage completes the quartet.

Group tickets for adults start from $40 and from $20 for children 14 and under. Family passes (two adults and two children) start from $100.

