Amritsar: Students win tennis championships: The Tribune India





Amritsar: Students of The Senior Study II have recently won many medals in various sports. Tirelessly, the Sports Center Coaches train the students to achieve wonderful results. The most recent medals in the 2022-23 Open District Table Tennis Tournament are Mannat Suri and Sargam of 8th Standard. They won third prize in both U-17 and U-19 Girls Double. School principal Upasna Mehra said the school has been providing specialized sports coaching to its students to educate the city’s up-and-coming sports talent. School leader at the Harvard program Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Local School Principal and President Spring Dale Senior School based in Cambridge, Massachusetts in the US. The course is titled ‘Inspiring Entrepreneurial Strategy’ and is specifically tailored for the Entrepreneurs Organization (EO), a leading global organization created by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs worldwide. Sahiljit is a member of the EO Punjab chapter and has a great passion for entrepreneurship. He was part of a like-minded group of 97 entrepreneurs from around the world who lived together in learning groups and worked on the famous case study approach to problem solving that Harvard Business School has pioneered. Sahiljit said he would like to use the perspective and insights he gained to further implement innovative high-growth and high-tech systems at Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar, so that the students who graduate from Spring Dale can face any situation or challenge in the world . Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti celebrated Senior Study II marked Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations in the school grounds. Shabad Kirtan was performed by the students of the school. Poems and speeches related to Guru Nanak Dev were also recited to explain his teachings. All students participated in the whole program with full enthusiasm and enthusiasm, maintaining the sanctity of the occasion. Bhavanites shine at Techno Fair Bhavans students participated in the Techno Fair organized by Satyam Institute of Engineering and Technology. In this competition, the team of five students Arshdeep Singh, Thluxmi, Arjun, Radhe and Ishika took first place in science quiz and won cash prize of Rs 3500 and two students, Kanish Kumar and Lakshya brought laurels by second position and cash prize of Rs 2000 in web development contest. Director-director Dr. Anita Bhalla appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers for this great achievement. Stress management session held Tarn Taran: A stress management session was organized at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School in Tarn Taran on Tuesday. Students from higher classes were present. Dr. Subhash Sethi, a pediatrician and Senior Vipassana teacher, was the source person on the occasion.TNS/OC Dr Subhash Sethi

