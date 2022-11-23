Men’s swimming and diving falls to La Salle





PHILADELPHIA Four different Wildcats took victories in the final meeting of the 2022 calendar year, but Villanova finally fell to La Salle 167-131 on Tuesday in Kirk Pool. Villanova (1-3) snatched victory in a few close races and had 23 top-three performances on the day, but couldn’t get past La Salle (2-3), falling in back-to-back encounters for the first time this season. Reid Hutcherson fell in a close battle in the 200 Free, allowing Zack Miller to win from La Salle in 1:42.34, just five-tenths of a second ahead. Much of the same happened Patrick Hemingway who won the 50 Free by two hundredths of a second with a time of 21.39. Henry Gingrich triumphed in the 100 free, posting a time of 46.80 Henry Halloran won the 200 breast in 2:07.21. The 200 Medley Relay Team of Charlie Hinckley , Henry Halloran , Ryan Maher and Henry Gingrich ran a second time of 1:34.08. Another second-place finish came later in the 200 free relay later, with Villanova’s group landing just under two-tenths of a second behind the lead at 1:24.54. In the first individual dive of the day, Jake McIntyre led the ‘Cats with a 9:46.94 that showed he was second. Patrick Casey followed closely behind with third in 9:47.70 while Hinckley was fourth in 9:50.01. Henry Halloran placed second in the 100 Chest at 58.87 with Mikey Thurk finished just behind the top three with a 59.31 good enough for fourth place. Ryan Maher came close to a personal best in the 200 Fly, placing second in 1:52.90. Kevin Ghost followed him with a third place 1:55.67. The pair remained second and third in the 100 Fly with 50.51 and 51.50 respectively. Hemingway joined Gingrich in the top three of the 100 Free to hit third in 47.32. Aubrey Bowles landed more than a second in first place with a second time of 1:51.60 in the 200 Back. Hinckley and Casey went 2-3 in the 500 Free, in 4:42.90 and 4:46.19 respectively. In the 200 IM, Halloran was second (1:57.75), followed by Bowles in third (1:59.91). Nicholas Jubilee scored third place in both 1 meter (211.65) and 3 meter dives (267.35). Chris Jones scored a 276.00 on 3 meters which was good enough for second place. Villanova now faces a nearly two-month hiatus before hosting Providence at the Villanova Swim Complex on January 14. For all the latest updates on the program, follow Villanova Swimming and DivingTwitterandInstagramat @novaswimdive.

