RI Palani back on the TN Cricket Association team as Secretary – MYLAPORE TIMES

RI Palani, who was joint secretary of the TN Cricket Association for four years and anchored the TNPL on the ground, is now back with the main cricket association as secretary.

During his time as Joint Secretary, he was actively involved in the day-to-day affairs of the TNCA. The TNPL was launched at that stage and it was Palani who played a key role in ensuring that everything went according to plan at the three sites of Tirunelveli, Natham and Chennai.

Unaware of the TNPL’s strenuous planning, he would move from one location to another to oversee its activities.

Former secretary of the TNCA and now CEO of CSK, KS Viswanthan told Mylapore Times that Palani

is one of the most hard-working and dedicated cricketer turned administrator. “He carries out his work meticulously and is a great team man,” said Viswanathan.

Palani played for Indian Bank in the first division in the 1980s and 1990s.

He is also the man behind the summer cricket coaching at St. Bedes Ground.

He has lived in Mylapore for a long time.

— Narrated by S. Prabhu