Georgia soccer news and notes for Tuesday

Mitchell practicing; Smart explains why no tightrope walking

There seems to be some news about the AD Mitchel front side.

Head coach for the first time in weeks Kirby smart acknowledged that the sophomore wide receiver has actually begun participating in drills. However, it remains to be seen if he can play against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Yes, he’s been practicing a bit. He’s been there to take some reps and things. He took a few today; I wouldn’t say he’s 100 percent. I wouldn’t even say he’s almost playing, Smart said. But he’s done more this week than any other week. He’s closer than ever, so I’m hopeful.

Smart also clarified for the last time why Mitchell didn’t have the same cord surgery to repair his ankle sprain as former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

I don’t know the technical reason, but Ron [Courson] could tell you. We asked Ron that a long time ago. To walk a tightrope, you have to have a certain kind of injury, Smart said. When they go to the MRI scan, there must be something floating around in it. He doesn’t. It wouldn’t have helped him; it was a different deal. So if you get the tightrope, you must have some kind of high ankle sprain; it should tear off completely. He wasn’t like that. He was in first grade, or second grade, I think, and you have to have it worse to have the tightrope.

Mitchell suffered the original injury in Week 2 against Samford. He later recovered from the injury against Auburn. At that time, another MRI was made.

There was no difference between the two MRIs. Nothing was ever seen between the first MRI and the second MRI that showed there was more damage, Smart said. It only bothered him more. He felt like he had adjusted it. But there was no visible damage or anything from the second time they MRId it. So there was never a chance of a tightrope either way.

Arik Gilbert info; Injury update from Tate Ratledge

Smart was asked to provide an update on the tight end Eric Gilbertwho has only played in three games this year.

“He’s doing well. He continues to grow, Smart said. We’re just trying to help Arik now as a person and as a student.”

Gilbert did not travel with the team to last week’s game in Kentucky.

Correct guard Tate Ratledge (shoulder subluxation) remains doubtful for this weekend.

“Tate practiced every day, but Tate practiced every day last week, Smart said. It’s about how much he can play.”

If Ratledge can’t play, Devin Willock is expected to start in his place.

One last ride for Stetson Bennett

Saturday’s last home game of 2022 also means the last home game for the quarterback Stetson Bennett who, even if Georgia wasn’t in the running for another trip to the playoffs, would be fondly remembered for what he helped the Bulldogs accomplish last year.

Everyone knows his story, arguably one of the best stories college football has had in recent times.

When Bennett trotted onto the field alone Saturday, during Georgia’s annual senior day festivities at Sanford Stadium, the noise should be deafening.

Bennetts is a story Smart will never forget.

Yes, it takes a competitor. I mean, it takes someone to beat the odds because you don’t get the benefit of the doubt, Smart said. You know, you have to earn it. You have to beat guys.

Smart acknowledged that Bennett even proved the Georgia coaches wrong.

We as coaches did everything we could to not give him the chance, and he kept banging on the door, he said. He was very persistent.

With 28 career starts, Bennett goes into Saturday with a 25-3 record in those games, including last year’s wins over Michigan and Alabama in the College Football Playoffs.

There is potentially more to this story.

Bennett can lead the Bulldogs to their first SEC title since 2017 with a victory next week over LSU before setting his sights on a second consecutive national crown.

Thank goodness we decided to bring him back when we were in a tough quarterback situation, Smart said. Probably the best decision we made when you look back to bring him back here in what seemed like a backup role, but not for him. I mean he saw it as an opportunity to come in and play and he took advantage of it.

More Bulldogs finalists for awards

Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson has been named one of five finalists for the 2022 Butkus Award given to the top collegiate linebacker in the country, according to an announcement from the Butkus Foundation.

Former Bulldog and current Philadelphia Eagle Nakobe Dean was the 2021 Butkus Award winner, continuing a string of Georgia connections with the honor. Tennessee Titan Monty Rice was a 2020 Butkus Award finalist and Baltimore Raven Roquan Smith won the 2017 Butkus Award.

Dumas-Johnson is the Bulldogs’ second-leading tackler with 54 stops, including seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Dumas-Johnson fills the spots of three Georgia inside linebackers now in the NFL and anchors a unit that leads the nation in Scoring Defense (11.1 points/game) and ranks fifth in Total Defense (272.1 yards /game). The Bulldog defense has posted 24 scoreless quarters, including five teams winless in the first half of this year. The Bulldogs have held six teams to a season low, including No. 1 Tennessee and No. 11 Oregon.

The Bulldogs have a trio of players named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team. Senior place kicker Jack Podlesnyredshirt sophomore recipient Ladd McConkey and sophomore tight end Brock Bowers are included in the squad that recognizes players who posted at least a cumulative GPA of 3.50.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://uga.rivals.com/news/georgia-football-news-and-notes-for-tuesday-5

