‘As the current leader of women’s tennis, I can’t keep silent’: Iga Swiatek speaks out against Polish tennis leader





On Tuesday, reigning US and French Open champion Iga Swiatek spoke out about the sexual harassment allegations against Miroslaw Skrzypczynski, the president of the Polish tennis federation.

A Polish parliamentarian, Katarzyna Kotula, revealed that she was abused as a young teenager by her then coach, Skrzypczynski, who currently serves as the head of the Polish Tennis Federation. Swiatek took to Twitter to demand action against the Polish tennis president. I feel that as the current leader of women’s tennis I cannot remain silent about certain things: pic.twitter.com/cfyHa3Lbeg — Iga Witek (@iga_swiatek) November 22, 2022 “As the current leader of women’s tennis, I cannot remain silent,” the 21-year-old wrote. “I consider the reports about the President of the Polish Tennis Federation as something serious. “We have to think of them (the victims) first of all,” she said. She also shared helplines for people seeking advice. She urged the federation to “find out what was going on”. “It is not my job to do the work of the association’s directors or reporters because the matter is too serious and concerns the lives and welfare of others.” Swiatek thanked her father for protecting her during her early days as a tennis player. She also said she had never been a victim. Kotula, the Polish MP, described Skrzypczynski as a “sexual predator”. She was abused “at least a dozen times in three years” while associated with a club in northeastern Poland in the 1990s. Kotula also said she was not the only one harassed by Skrzypczynski. Behind closed doors he touched my intimate spots, my breasts, buttocks, Kotula told news channel Onet. Mirosaw Skrzypczyski sexually assaulted me at least 10 times in three years. I was a child, 13 years old. He was a sexual predator. The MP decided to step forward after Skrzypczyski questioned the reliability of allegations against him published by Onet based on the testimonies of anonymous alleged victims.

