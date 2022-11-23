Blue Eagles continue to win ways on Day 3 of the UAAP Season 85 Table Tennis Tournament

THE ATENEO Women’s Table Tennis Team surrendered to De La Salle University (DLSU) as it defeated Adamson University (AdU) and the University of the Philippines (UP) on Day 3 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 Women’s Table Tennis Tournament .

Meanwhile, the men’s team achieved a perfect 3-0 record against the University of the East (UE), UP and the Far Eastern University (FEU), helping them retain their second-place spot.

Today’s games for both the men’s and women’s teams were held on November 22, 2022 at the Makati Coliseum.

Women’s Table Tennis

The women’s team finished the first day of round two with a 2-1 map, with sweeps against AdU and UP, but inflicted a loss to the still-undefeated DLSU Lady Paddlers.

Ann Gella Borbon started proceedings for the Blue and White with a convincing 3-1 victory over Adamson’s Nicole Dave. Then Kaela Aguilar followed up with a hard-earned win over Maiko Anne Macatangay, 3-2. Afterwards, the duo of Kathleene Bulaquea and Celeen Docto closed out the series as they defeated Lady Falcons Katherine Buendia and Kathleen Llorente 3-1.

In their second game of the day, the Blue Eagles were swept by the DLSU Lady Paddlers, 0-3. All the Ateneans who played in this series also suffered heavy defeats in their respective games. In the singles Docto got a blow from Angel Laude, 0-3. Borbon suffered the same fate as she battled Kyla Bernaldez, 0-3. Finally, the duo of Bulaquea and Ana Ladisla Calvo fell at the hands of Mariana Caoile and Jhoana Go, 0-3.

Despite being beaten in their previous game, the Katipunan based side bounced back in the best way as they won 3-0. This time, all the ladies who played in this series were mopping the floor with quick wins. Sophia Fabregar started the winning streak with a convincing victory over Beatrice Anne Vidallo, 3-0. Her teammate’s win followed Borbon, who took her second series win on day two with a 3-0 thrashing of Depiedra. To close out the day, the duo of Bulaquea and Calvo bounced back from their earlier defeat to defeat Ella Marveeh Hicap and Rea Marie Rusiana in straight sets 3–0.

After suffering one loss and two wins, the women’s team boosts to a 6-3 win-loss record.

Men’s table tennis

Photo courtesy of the UAAP Season 85 Media Team

In the men’s division, the Blue Eagles consistently flew past their foes to secure head-to-head wins against UE, UP and FEU.

Wrency Abad started Ateneo’s fight against UE by beating Bill Christian Perez 3-1. Mahendra Cabrido then increased the Blue Eagles team’s tie after three consecutive sets against Red Warrior Kyle Lanzaderas.

A lackluster performance by the duo of Arman Castillo and Zherdel Fresco against UE’s Laridje Legaspi and Kevin Muriel, 1-3, saw the Blue Eagles surrender a team tiepoint. Despite this, Ateneo Team Captain Mark Parman defeated Runmar Quipanes 3-1 to seal Ateneo’s victory against UE.

Despite getting a clean 3-0 game against UP on Day 2, the Blue Eagles struggled briefly to fend off the Fighting Maroons on Day 3, eventually escaping with a 3-2 win.

Blue Eagle Abad kicked off the nail-biting Battle of Katipunan with a 3-2 victory against Rikki Chuaquico. However, two consecutive losses to Andrew Uy in the second singles and Fresco and Sean Uy in the first doubles brought UP up to match point. A. Uy failed to break his tie with Fighting Maroon Gabriel Nieva, 2-3. Likewise, Fresco and S. Uy dropped three sets to UP’s Earnst Salloman and Paul Vincent Tolentino, 2-3, after the two duos were forced into a deadly skirmish.

Mahendra Cabrido then equalized the team’s tie as he easily made Fighting Maroon Dirk Odian II 3-0. Parman eventually stepped up to round out UP’s Benzdio Florida 3-0, ending the game in Ateneo’s favor, 3-2.

In the Blue Eagles final crossfire of the day against FEU, A. Uy bounced back to take three straight sets against Tamaraw Paddler Darwin Yunson. Cabrido followed suit by passing MJ Siarez, 3-0. Although Fresco joined forces with stalwart Jamie de Asis to take on FEU’s Marial Jumuad and Ken Oblena, the Ateneo duo failed to pull off a first doubles match to defeat their foes instantly, 2-3 .

However, another great performance from Parman against Tamaraw Peter Cubio, 3-1, eventually helped the Blues turn FEU upside down, 3-1.

This puts the men’s team on an overall win-loss record of 7-2.

The Blue Eagles continue round 2 of the UAAP Season 85 table tennis tournament on Thursday, November 24 at the Makati Coliseum.