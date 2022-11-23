State of Iowa vs. Villanova Gameday Primer





Who: Iowa State (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Villanova (2-2, 0-0 Big East) Where: Fashion Center (19,980) Portland, Oregon When: Thursday 24 Nov. 2022 2:30 PM In charge: After a 3-0 start, the Iowa State men’s basketball team travels to Portland, Oregon to face the Villanova Wildcats in the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational. Tipoff vs. the Wildcats is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and airs on ESPN 2. Storylines: This will be the second all-time meeting between the Cyclones and the Wildcats, with the previous meeting occurring in 1961. Villanova won the earlier meeting 74–53 in Philadelphia as the Cyclones had an early four-game road trip into the season.

On Sunday, Iowa State Head Coach T. J. Otzelberger picked up his 25th win at Iowa State. The win came in his 200th overall game as head coach.

With three players scoring 1,000 points or more on the roster in their career, Iowa State is one of 13 schools in the nation with three or more.

Iowa State held Milwaukee to 53 points on Sunday, the most of any of ISU’s first three opponents. It marks the first time since the 1985–86 season that Iowa State has held its first three opponents to 53 or fewer points each. From the notes: Iowa State currently leads the nation in scoring defense. Through three games, ISU gives only 45 points per game to opponents. Switch sides: Last week, Villanova fell to Michigan State 71-73 in East Lansing.

The Wildcats go into their game 2-2 with the Cyclones. Villanova is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away.

Three Wildcats have averaged double digits over four games this season. Eric Dixon leads Villanova with an average of 19.8 points per game, Caleb Daniels with an average of 15.8, and Brandon Slater contributes 13.0 points per game.

The Villanova defense has forced possession 42 times this season, stolen 20 times and blocked nine shots.

