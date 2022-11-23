Cricket Australia hit back at Justin Langer’s claims as the fallout from the coach’s departure erupted





A war of words has erupted between Cricket Australia and Justin Langer after CEO Nick Hockley rejected criticism from the former coach and moved to defend senior players. Langer made front and back pages on Wednesday when he lashed out at officials over his firing in February, while accusing players of not getting to the front early enough. The former coach also claimed that the majority of players supported him, while labeling sources who leaked concerns about his intense nature to the media as “cowards” with agendas. Talking to the Back chat podcast, Langer praised former test captain Tim Paine’s feedback, but argued that others, including Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch, should have been up front sooner. “I talked to Pat Cummins. He said to me about five times, ‘This might be brutally honest,'” Langer recalls. “I said, ‘Pat, there’s nothing cheeky about your feedback. What’s cheeky is that I’m hearing it behind my back through the media or through sources.’ “No one tells me. Tell me. People say I’m very intense, but they confuse intensity with honesty.” The drama coincides with concerns about a rift between current and former players over Langer’s departure, centering on whether players should have stood by the coach. Langer insisted he was not an angry coach and that players had misinterpreted his silence and reflection after losses. He also claimed there was no mutiny against him other than a few loud voices and was adamant that he deserved more than a six-month extension after the T20 World Cup and Ashes successes. “The hardest thing for me was getting the feedback [and] I did something about it,” said Langer. “We won the T20 World Cup, we won the Ashes. We were number 1 in the world… and I’m still fired. You can’t give someone feedback, [they] do something about it, and then [for] that happen.” After Hockley went largely silent about Langer’s departure for eight months, Hockley broke that on Wednesday when he claimed he wanted to “correct inaccuracies” in the former coach’s comments. “During his tenure, formal and informal opportunities to give and receive feedback have occurred regularly, which is consistent with a high-performance environment,” Hockley said. “After an extensive process, Justin was offered a short contract extension, which he turned down. “I am disappointed by Justin’s comments unfairly criticizing some of our players. The squad is aware that they have my full support.” The drama comes a week after Australia’s first Test against the West Indies in Perth, where there is significant support for Langer. The former coach will also step into the commentary box with Seven for the first time, meaning the ghosts of his tenure are likely to linger all summer. Langer’s comments are unlikely to go down well with current players, who could be interviewed by their old coach during the season on broadcasts. Some close to the team claimed last summer’s success came after Langer took a back seat following mid-year feedback, with assistants taking charge. There were already signals of feedback during the Boxing Day Test 2018, after which Usman Khawaja can be seen in The test documentary that tells Langer players were “intimidated” and “walked on eggshells”.

