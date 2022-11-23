EA Sports releases college football game in Summer 2024

The return of EA Sports’ College Football video game series now has a time of arrival: Summer 2024.

Daryl Holt, vice president and general manager of EA Sports, told ESPN in an interview that the brand will be launching EA Sports College Football at that point due to the massive undertaking of creating the game from scratch.

For them, it’s not about rushing to market, but making sure the inaugural edition of what they plan to have as an annual title is up to standard.

“That’s the best date for us to release the game that we believe will meet or exceed our players’ expectations,” said Holt. “And cover the breadth and scale of what we want in the game. We’re trying to build a very immersive college football experience.”

EA Sports is slated to release its college football game in the summer of 2024. It will feature state-of-the-art 3D scans of dozens of stadiums, in addition to detailed references for mascots, such as Brutus Buckeye (above). Courtesy of EA Sports

Holt said rumors of possible earlier release dates were conjecture and that the release had not been delayed. He said there was a lot they wanted to put into the game and they should start from Square 1.

Among other things, Holt said he had to figure out a way to use real college football players in the game. This is a change from when the brand announced the game was returning in February 2021 and the inner workings of name, image and likeness (NIL) were still being worked out in the college athletic landscape. At the time, there were more unknowns about NIL.

NIL has opened avenues for college players to get into the game now, though it’s unclear how the structure of facilitation will make that happen. An EA source told ESPN that players will be compensated if they are in the game.

“If you look back at where we talked in 2021, that road was blocked,” Holt said. “I think I even said something about the fact that we were passengers on this trip, just like everyone else.

“Well, the way is open now, but it’s still being worked on.”



Holt said there are still issues securing college football players for use in the game, but “our intention is to work towards that and find a meaningful way to include them in the game.”

The same goes for schools in the game. EA Sports worked with CLC to secure the rights to FBS schools, uniforms, stadiums and other college football traditions and will have at least 120 schools in the game.

Holt said they have “committed a large number of FBS schools,” though he would not say which of the 131 FBS schools have not yet signed up. Holt would not say whether Notre Dame, which had said shortly after the February 2021 announcement that it would not sign up for the game unless the players benefited from using their name, image and likeness, has signed up. Holt also didn’t say what would happen if an FBS school chooses not to participate in the game.

The game secured the rights to all 10 FBS conferences and the College Football Playoff.

“We expect more to join, but we can only commit to what we have in the hopper right now,” Holt said. “And we’ll have more information to share as we move forward in that evolving landscape. But we’ll put as many schools as possible into the game.”

Holt also wouldn’t say whether FCS schools and HBCUs will be included, other than that the game will be “an ever-evolving experience.”

Holt said EA Sports is working to ensure that as many of the traditions and unique experiences for each school, from stadiums to uniforms, are accurately captured.

The game returns to dynasty mode, in which a player can control a school for multiple seasons, including recruiting and the transfer portal, and the road to glory, in which a player can create one player and lead that player through college football. method.

Holt declined to go into either detail, but he said dynasty mode is a priority for the developers.

“Dynasty was at the top of everyone’s mind, at the top of everyone’s list,” Holt said. “So that’s something I think we’re passionately focused on and we want to make sure we can do that as best we can for Year 1 with still foundational elements to build on as we go forward.”

The game will be the first college football game produced by EA Sports since NCAA Football ’14 to feature former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson—who now serves as the Wolverines’ assistant director of player personnel—on the cover.