Sports
Tigers host Coastal Carolina Wednesday night
The Missouri men’s basketball team continues its homestand at the start of the season with a game against Coastal Carolina. The first tip in the Mizzou Arena is scheduled for 6pm on SEC Network+.
PROMOTIONS
The MO Highsteppers will perform during halftime of Wednesday’s game.
ABOUT THE TIGER
Missouri is 5-0 to open the 2022-23 campaign after an 83-62 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Sunday night.
Graduated student D’Me Hodge and senior Isiah Mosley led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points apiece against the Delta Devils.
Hodge now leads MU with 17.0 points and 2.8 steals per game in 2022-23.
In total, four Tigers average in double digits Noah Carter (12.6) second place in the team.
Kobe Brown adds 12.4 points with a MU-best 6.2 rebounds, while Nick Honors average of 10.8 points and team leader 4.0 assists.
The Tigers lead the SEC with 91.8 points per game while allowing 74.2.
ABOUT THE CHANTICLEERS
Coastal Carolina holds a 2-1 record through three games beating St. Mary’s (Md.) and Methodist before falling to USC Upstate.
Jomaru Brown leads four Chanticleers in double figures with 21.7 points per game.
Essam Mostafa is second with 16.3 points, while leading the team with 13.3 rebounds per game.
Henry Abraham has team-best 8.3 assists.
Over three games, Coastal Carolina averages 95.0 points while allowing 56.3.
SERIES HISTORY
The Tigers and Chanticleers played twice before, and Mizzou won both games at Columbia.
The schools last met in 2001, with Kareem Rush scoring 21 points in a 15-run victory.
TIGERS VS SUNBELT
Missouri is 8-1 all-time against schools in the Sun Belt Conference, including a 5-0 at home.
The Tigers have won their seven games against conference foes with the last game coming in 2018, a 65-45 victory over UT Arlington.
Mizzou’s only loss to a Sun Belt team was in the 1986 NCAA Tournament where he fell 66-64 to UAB.
START 5-0
The Tigers have started the season with five consecutive wins, just the second time in the last nine campaigns that Mizzou has started the year 5-0.
With a win on Wednesday, MU will match its best start in nearly a decade as only the 2020-21 team also started 6-0 in the last nine years.
HODGE NAME SEC POTW
Graduated student D’Me Hodge has enjoyed a strong start to his Mizzou career and was honored as SEC Player of the Week on Monday.
Hodge led MU to a 2-0 week, averaging 24.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 steals per game.
He scored the most 30 points in the win over SIUE by a Tiger this season before adding 18 points and a career-best six steals against MVSU.
Hodge leads Mizzou with 17.0 points and 2.8 steals per game in five games.
MILESTONES OF 1,000 POINTS
Graduated student Nick Honor leads a group of six Tigers who can join the 1,000-point club.
Honor is seven points away from reaching the milestone, having scored 993 points during his career.
The point guard also saw five teammates score their 1,000th point this year Noah Carter (939), Three million (905), Kobe Brown (858), Andre Gholston (857) and D’Me Hodge (838) are all within 200 points of the marker.
DOMINANT AT BOTH ENDS
The Tigers have been controlling the game on both sides of the field lately.
Missouri has shot at least 50 percent in each of the last three games of MU’s longest streak since a four-game span from December 5 to December 19, 2017.
The Tigers have also held their opponent under 40 percent by shooting in the last three games, the team’s longest streak since a five-game run from December 3 to 30, 2019.
Collectively, it marks the first time MU has both made 50 percent of its field goals and held its foe less than 40 percent in three games in a row since a six-game span during the 1991–92 campaign.
TWO HIGHEST OFFENSES
Wednesday’s game will feature two of the top ranked offenses in the country.
Coastal Carolina currently ranks sixth nationally in scoring 95.0 points per game, while Mizzou is eighth in the nation with 91.8 points per game.
DEFENSIVE DISTURBANCE
One way the Tigers will try to counter the Chanticleers’ onslaught is to force turnovers.
The Tigers currently rank second nationally with 13.0 steals per game, while placing 12th in the nation forcing 20.8 turnovers per game.
In his most recent game, Mizzou forced MVSU to 23 turnovers, 16 of them by stealing. It was Missouri’s most steals in a game since collecting 18 against North Florida in 2010.
Sources
2/ https://mutigers.com/news/2022/11/22/mens-basketball-tigers-host-coastal-carolina-wednesday-night.aspx
