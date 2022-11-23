Langer targets ‘cowards’ Australian cricket





|| AFP || Former Australia coach Justin Langer on Wednesday lashed out at the anonymous “cowards” who leaked against him in the run-up to his sacking, admitting he should have maintained a better relationship with the sport’s governing body. The 52-year-old walked away from his job in February after failing to gain public support from key players and following acrimonious contract talks with Cricket Australia. He was unhappy to be offered only a six-month extension, despite leading Australia to a 4-0 Ashes victory over England in 2021 and then to Twenty20 World Cup glory in the same year. In the run-up to his departure, disgruntled players complained anonymously to the Australian media about his intense ‘headmaster-like’ coaching style, something he is still angry about. “Everyone was nice to my face, but I read about this stuff, and half of it… I couldn’t believe that made the papers,” he told Code Sports. “Many journalists use the word ‘source’. I would say change that word to ‘coward’. A coward says, not a source. “Because what do you mean by ‘says a source’? They either have an ax to grind with someone and they won’t come and say it to your face, or they’re just leaking stuff for their own agenda.” Langer took the job in 2018 as Australian cricket was at its lowest point in decades following a foul play, and has been credited with restoring pride to the beloved baggy green cap. But grumbles about his micromanagement began to surface about 12 months after his eventual firing. Langer, who will be commentating on TV during Australia’s Test summer which begins next week against the West Indies, insisted he listen and improve his manners but was still forced out. “The hardest thing for me was: I got the feedback[and]I did something about it,” he said. “We won the T20 World Cup, we won the Ashes. We were number one in the world. I’ve never enjoyed coaching so much and I’m still fired. That’s the hardest part.” Langer said his biggest regret was his lack of relationship with the Cricket Australia board. “I’ve spoken to the Cricket Australia board three times in four years. That’s madness. And that’s the only thing I would do differently,” he said. “Because when you know people don’t support you, there’s no lonelier place in the world. When you know people support you, there’s no more powerful place in the world. And that’s what I would have done differently.”

