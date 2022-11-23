Roller hockey wins four games in MCRHL action





Roller hockey won all four games it played Saturday and Sunday in Midwest Collegiate Roller Hockey League (MCRHL) action at Bethel Wildcat Arena in Huntingdon, Tennessee. The Lions shutout the Michigan State D2-squad 15-0, beat Bethel (Tenn.) University 5-2 and shutout Henry Ford Community College 7-0 on Saturday, then again beat the Hawks on Sunday-morning with a final of 12-1. In Lindenwood’s opening game of the weekend, eight goals in the opening period set the tone against the Spartans. Nick Della Morte scored four and assisted on three others to earn Star #1 honors, Eric Kurpiewski sounded the horn twice and aided in four Star #2 recognition scores, and Brett Worster had two goals and an assist to be named Star #3. Christian Acosta also helped the Lions cause with two goals, and Nathan Durrans , Bennet Blake , Clayton Liefeld , Connor Bradley and Jack Wedoski responsible for the other scores. Lindenwood defeated Michigan State 36-10 and Chase Christopher stopped all 10 pucks he faced to clinch victory in goal. The closest game of the weekend was against Bethel, but the Lions were able to keep the Wildcats at bay from the opening game. DellaMorte split the pipes at 4:41 into the first to give Lindenwood the lead and he added another at 7:24 into the second for a 2-0 lead. Bethel scored less than a minute later to stay close, but Kurpiewski gave the Lions another two-point lead as he found the back of the net with 1:46 left in the period. The Wildcats again came within one minute in the opening minute of the third, but Durrans scored just under three minutes later and DellaMorte completed his hat-trick with 15 seconds remaining to seal the victory and earn Star #1 honors. Lindenwood outshot Bethel 39-32 y Jacob Robinson stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced for a .938 save percentage and Star #2 recognition. In the final game of the day, a big second period gave the Lions an insurmountable lead and they went on to victory over Henry Ford Community College. DellaMorte earned Star #1 honors with two goals, Kurpiewski had a goal and an assist and was named Star #2, and Bradley also scored one and assisted on another to earn Star #3 recognition. Lindenwood defeated the Hawks 42-8 and Robinson stopped all eight shots he faced to clinch victory in goal. The two teams faced off again just 12 hours later and the Lions beat Henry Ford 12-1 on Sunday afternoon. Lindenwood scored five in the opening period, including two on the power play. They repeated that attempt with five more in the second, then added two more in the third. DellaMorte had his second hat-trick of the weekend and also assisted on two other goals for Star #1 recognition. Kurpiewski also had a hat-trick and assisted in a goal for Star #2 honors, and Acosta scored once and assisted on four to be named Star #3. The Lions outsprinted the Hawks at 46-17 and Robinson stopped 16 of the 17 shots he saw on target. With the four wins, Lindenwood improved to 7-0 overall and to 7-0 in the MCRHL. After a two-month hiatus, the Lions return to the rink for a game weekend at the Eastern Collegiate Roller Hockey Association Inter-Regional January 21-22 at the Hot Shots Arena in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania.

