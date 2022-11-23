An Olympian teaches table tennis in Jersey City

When Wang Chen, now 48, came to New Jersey via China in 2000, she didn’t intend to focus on table tennis, a sport she started playing at age 7 in her native Shanghai.

When I first came, it was to help my sister with her business in New Jersey, Chen said. For a moment I thought I was done with table tennis. I left it behind.

It made sense on the surface. She had stopped playing in China due to an injury, but when she settled down with Sari Wong, her only sibling, a move to New York City in 2001 changed everything.

My sister helped me get a green card when I moved to New York City, Chen said. I came from Beijing, a big city, but when I came to New York City, it opened up a lot of possibilities for me, and I saw it as a place where I can become successful.

21 years later, Chen leaves an indelible mark on table tennis. She was a member of the 2008 US Olympic team and represented America at the Beijing Games where she finished fifth in the women’s singles, still the best finish for an American woman in the sport. She also took part in the team competitionn where they reached the playoff round for the bronze medal.

Chen now walks two table tennis centers of the same namein the New York City metro area, one on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and the other in the Jersey City Newport development.

I really appreciate the landlord giving me a great table tennis center in Jersey City, said Chen. They helped with renovations, and it’s a great spot, next to the water and lots of major businesses and malls nearby.

Wang Chen Table Tennis/Newport opened in 2017 and offers private lessons, after-school programs and summer camps. Chen is usually there on weekdays from 10am to 1pm to help with training.

Her son, Ryan, 11, is one of her students.

My son started at age 4, but last year he started playing more, Chen said. It is very interesting to teach children; you have to be patient with them. But the kids I teach love to learn the game and it’s great to see how they evolve.

Chen laughs as he talks about patience with kids and continues: Table tennis has evolved since I’ve been here, and the diversity of Jersey City and New York City helps expand the game. It is not an expensive sport to play while at golf you need clubs and are looking for a golf course or baseball or lacrosse. Table tennis, you just need a table and paddle and you can put one in the office or basement at home.

But not surprisingly, the Covid pandemic had an impact on Chen’s business. She had to close a location in Bergen County and scrap plans to open another in Brooklyn.

Fortunately, things at Chen’s Manhattan location have picked up recently, she said. Use in Jersey City, she reported, is still off. Still, Chen is confident that her Newport location will soon return to 2018 levels.

It will take time, but Jersey City has been great for me and we’ll see it pick up again, she said.

Chen’s success is especially notable considering her size. At 51, she is significantly smaller than most of the top female players in the sport, who are between the ages of 53 and 59. Her short stature is a disadvantage.

Table tennis isn’t an easy sport to play if you’re tall, Chen said. It is a very fast game and not easy for tall people. If I had to choose to play a certain height, I’d be shorter. You are agile to move, and it is difficult for tall players to move quickly.

Despite this, when Chen acquired US citizenship in 2005, she made a commitment to work harder than before. For two years she went abroad to compete, traveling she needed to find the level of play she needed to regain her competitiveness. It took time and some losses, but after a year she took a gold medal at the 2007 Pan American Games and finished fifth in Beijing.

I found myself, Chen said.

This isn’t to say that Chen regrets having to work her way up the professional ladder.

I have learned life experiences since I came to America, she said. Before that, my only goal in China was to become a table tennis player and be the best I can be.

Chen smiled and finished. Here I learned how to become a very independent and strong woman. I learned English, learned to drive, rented an apartment, opened a business and raised a family.