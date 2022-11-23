



Four Wolverines Garner NFHCA All-Region Honors

BROCKPORT, NY — The University of Michigan field hockey team placed four players in its 2022 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division I All-West Region teams, the organization announced Tuesday (Nov. 22). UM has placed four or more regional selections in each of the past five seasons. Fifth-year seniors Kate Andersen and Kathryn Peterson and senior Nina Apoola were named to the first team while sophomores Abbie Tamer earned second team recognition. Peterson earned all regions honors for the fourth year in a row, while Anderson earned her third award. The announcement of the NFHCA Division I All-Region team is the first in a list of postseason awards the NFHCA will release in the coming weeks. The Regional Players of the Year will be announced on November 30, while the NFHCA All-America teams will be announced on December 13. The Wolverines’ field general, Anderson has played in 95 games so far during her Michigan career, starting all 61 games at center field over the past three seasons. She boasts 10 career goals and 17 assists, primarily as a stick stopper on U-M’s corner attack unit. Anderson, a two-time second-team winner of the NFHCA All-West Region, was named to the All-Big Ten first team this fall and is a two-time selection to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team. Apoola got her first NFHCA All-Region nod after similarly earning her first selection to the All-Big Ten second team this season. She played in 70 career games, earned 42 starts in center field and posted five career goals and 15 assists, largely as a stick stopper in Wolverine’s offensive corner. A two-time NFHCA third-team All-American and a four-time All-Big Ten second-team selection, Peterson posted four goals and three assists this season — with 22 career goals and 25 assists — largely as the inserter on Michigan’s offensive corner over her tenure. She was named the MVP of the 2022 Big Ten Tournament after scoring a pair of goals on penalties in the semifinals. She has been a major contributor to the Wolverines’ midfield over the past five seasons with 94 appearances and 83 starts. Tamer was named to the second team of the NFHCA All-West Region for the first time after a breakaway season as a forward this fall. She posted a career-high nine goals, including three game winners, and four assists as she started 19 of 20 games. Michigan posted a 14–6 record in 2022 and captured the program’s eighth Big Ten Tournament title—the most in conference history—to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the eighth consecutive season. NFHCA Edition

