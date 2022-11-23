Michigan football No. 3 in College Football Playoff; OSU is No. 2.

With one week left to play in the 2022 regular season, Michigan football held the No. 3 ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings for the third straight week on Tuesday night.

The top four remained unchanged, as all four of the nation’s undefeated teams won on Saturday: No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC), No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten), No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) and No. 4 TCU (11-0, 8-0 Big 12).

LSU rises to No. 5 after a victory over UAB. No. 6 USC (10-1, 7-1 Pac 12) jumped one spot after beating then-No. No. 16 UCLA, 48-45, followed by No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Clemson, No. 9 Oregon and No. 10 Tennessee who tumbled from No. 5 after losing at South Carolina, 63-38, and losing Heisman Trophy candidate QB Hendon Hooker with a torn cruciate ligament.

While the rankings at the top remained largely unchanged, a shakeup is sure to happen next week, after the Wolverines take on the Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio, in the nation’s biggest game.

It is the first time since 2006 that the two sides have met undefeated; it is also Michigan’s first trip to Columbus since 2018. UM opened as a nine-point underdog, though the line has since dropped to 7. The Wolverines entered last season’s Finals against the Buckeyes as six-point underdogs at home and then dominated OSU, 42 -27.

During the ranking reveal on ESPN, CFP Selection Committee Chair Boo Corrigan noted that while the UM non-conference schedule has been a problem, they continue to find ways to win games and win by bigger margins.

Of course, Michigan’s health is a major question in the Ohio Stadium showdown.

Running back Blake Corum, a likely Heisman Trophy finalist, suffered a knee injury late in the first half of Saturday’s win over Illinois and played just one moment in the second half. The Wolverines also had several key contributors: running back Donovan Edwards, tight end Luke Schoonmaker, defensive end Mike Morris, offensive lineman Trevor Keegan, and return specialist AJ Henning.

Coach Jim Harbaugh gave no updates on Monday.

Corrigan was asked to compare Michigan and Ohio State and their CFP prospects, especially since one team will only have one loss and will not play in the Big Ten championship game.

After initially pleading, Corrigan said, “They’re both undefeated so far, we’ve reviewed everything through Week 12. The thing is college football always performs, at this time of year it just keeps growing.”

With the loss of Tennessee, the way for the Big Ten to place two teams in the CFP opens just a little further. The UM/OSU winner, assuming a December 3 victory in the Big Ten title game, is all but assured of a CFP berth. But Saturday’s loser, should the game stay close, would have a strong case against each of the remaining teams with one or two losses.

If USC loses the season finale to Notre Dame or the Pac-12 title game (probably to Oregon), it’s out of the playoffs. In the SEC, LSU has already suffered two losses, but has secured a spot in the title game; the Tigers must beat Georgia in the SEC championship game to make the playoffs.

Clemson would have a window of opportunity as the ACC champions go 12-1 (with his only loss against a burgeoning Notre Dame team), but likely ACC title game foe, North Carolina, lost to Georgia Tech last Saturday, putting the power of the Tigers was affected. of schedule.

The Wolverines have only one win over a ranked opponent (Penn State) and an unimpressive non-conference schedule (Colorado State, Hawaii and Connecticut), but their stats are No. 1 in total defense, No. 2 in rush defense, No. 9 in scoring offense and their lack of close games (only Saturday’s 19-17 victory over Illinois) bodes well for their eventual chances.

Still, the easiest way for Michigan to reach the CFP is to beat Ohio State and the Big Ten West champions and take the Wolverines’ fate into their own hands.

This week’s College Football Playoffs rankings

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. State of Ohio (11-0)

3.Michigan (11-0)

4.TCU (11-0)

5. LSU (9-2)

6.USC (10-1)

7.Alabama (9-2)

8. Clemson (10-1)

9Oregon (9-2)

10.Tennessee (9-2)

11. Penn state (9-2)

12. State of Kansas (8-3)

13.Washington (9-2)

14. Utah (8-3)

15. Our Lady (8-3)

16. State of Florida (8-3)

17. North Carolina (9-2)

18.UCLA (8-3)

19. Tulane (9-2)

20.Mississippi (8-3)

21. State of Oregon (8-3)

22. Central Florida (8-3)

23. Texas (7-4)

24.Cincinnati (9-2)

25.Louisville (7-4)

Next: Buckeyes

matchup:No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) at No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0).

Kick-off:noon Saturday; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio.

Television/Radio:Fox; WXYT-FM (97.1), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line:Buckeyes with 7.